[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Yeom Hye-ran Tells How Song Hye Kyo Surprised Her at Her New Film's Premiere

Actress Yeom Hye-ran thanked 'The Glory' co-star Song Hye Kyo for making a surprise visit at the premiere of her upcoming movie.On January 17, Yeom Hye-ran had an interview with a news outlet to discuss her upcoming project, 'Citizen of a Kind', the movie.'Citizen of a Kind' follows ordinary citizen 'Deok-hee' (actress Ra Mi Ran), a victim of a voice phishing scam, chasing the group of criminals responsible for her misfortune.Yeom Hye-ran played 'Bong-rim', a co-worker of 'Deok-hee' at a laundry store who helps 'Deok-hee' track the group.Yeom Hye-ran is best known for her role, 'Kang Hyeon-nam' in Netflix's mega-hit series 'The Glory'; the character helps the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo), a former victim of school violence, get her revenge on the bullies.Song Hye Kyo and Yeom Hye-ran seem to have stayed close after the series ended because Song Hye Kyo recently posted a photo of them on her Instagram, which was taken during Song Hye Kyo's surprise visit to the VIP premiere of 'Citizen of a Kind'."Her post had more impact than any other interviews done by the 'Citizen of a Kind' cast members. I witnessed how powerful a top actor like her is.", Yeom Hye-ran remarked."Song Hye Kyo came to the event without calling me.", she recalled, "I didn't ask her to come to the event, thinking she would be too busy to do so. But she came to surprise me, and I'm so thankful for it.""She also sent me a big bouquet, which I've been keeping at home. Those flowers are so fine, it's incredible. I mean, I got them a few days ago, and they still look fresh!", she said.Yeom Hye-ran continued, "I was nervous at the premiere as it was the first time showing 'Citizen of a Kind' to people. Then Song Hye Kyo reassured me. She told me that I should stop worrying and enjoy the moment since the movie was great. I appreciated her for saying that.""My family and friends also told me the movie was really enjoyable. Perhaps they didn't have very high expectations to begin with. But still, it seemed like they really meant it, and it was a big relief.""We 'Citizen of a Kind' team is still cautious about predicting the film's success. We are hopeful, though.", the actress said, expressing her excitement about the film's upcoming release, scheduled for January 24.(Credit= ShowBox, 'kyo1122' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)