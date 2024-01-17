[SBS Star] "Working with Him Was..." Shin Sae Kyeong Says She Felt Happy Every Second with Cho Jung Seok

이미지 확대하기

Actor Cho Jung Seok and actress Shin Sae Kyeong described how happy they were while filming together.On January 17, a press conference for Cho Jung Seok and Shin Sae Kyeong-led upcoming drama 'Captivating the King' took place at one hotel in Seoul.'Captivating the King' is a historical romance drama that portrays a love-hate relationship between Joseon's king 'Lee In' (Cho Jung Seok) and a spy 'Kang Hee-soo' (Shin Sae-kyeong), who approaches him seeking revenge.During the press conference, the two leads were asked if they could share their experience of working with one another for the very first time.Cho Jung Seok answered, "I've been wanting to work with Sae Kyeong for a long time. It's been ages since I've repeatedly said that Sae Kyeong was someone I wanted to work together one day. I finally had the opportunity to work with her, and I couldn't be happier when I found out that we would be working on a project together."The actor carried on, "And when I actually started working with her, I was amazed to find out how great our chemistry was. It's obviously important to have an excellent chemistry between characters, but I also believe that it's essential that the actors have a good person-to-person connection."He added, "I felt like Sae Kyeong and I connected well on so many levels. Everything I did with her went smoothly. I was able to notice this fantastic chemistry of us in our drama, so yeah. It was wonderful working with her."Shin Sae Kyeong had nothing but positive stuff to say about Cho Jung Seok as well; she started by saying, "I felt happy every second with him."She gave details, "Jung Seok led me really well, so the only thing I had to worry about on site was to act my parts well. I wasn't too concerned even on days I knew I had difficult shoots ahead, because I knew that I would be able to successfully complete anything with Jung Seok."Since they both expressed great satisfaction with their partnership, they were asked if they could rate that in numbers.Cho Jung Seok immediately went, "I would say it was 11 out of 10," then Shin Sae Kyeong stated, "If the perfect score was 1,000, I would say it was 1,000."(Credit= tvN Captivating the King)(SBS Star)