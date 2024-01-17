[SBS Star] YUJEONG Says She Started Isolating Herself After Romance Rumor with Lee Kyu-han First Surfaced

이미지 확대하기

YUJEONG of K-pop girl group BBGIRLS said that she blamed herself after her first romance rumor with her boyfriend, actor Lee Kyu-han, came out.On the January 16 broadcast of Channel A's television show 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', MINYOUNG and YUJEONG of BBGIRLS, formerly known as Brave Girls, guested.The group's hit song, Rollin', initially did not get as much attention but suddenly swept music charts in Korea at one point, making the group a star overnight.During the show, MINYOUNG and YUJEONG shared how hectic the members' lives became after their sudden rise to fame.When asked how busy their schedule was during the massive success of Rollin', YUJEONG said, "We were always filming for television shows, even during the in-between time while moving from one schedule to another. Since we were constantly on camera, we couldn't have any private life outside work.""Sometimes we would arrive on set and have trouble remembering which show we were supposed to shoot there because we were too busy.", MINYOUNG recalled, adding that they were constantly moving from one schedule to another without taking breaks every day, starting early in the morning."There's one thing I vividly remember.", YUJEONG resumed, "Our schedules were so busy that we couldn't focus on anything. We used to ask each other, 'Can you punch me a little?', hoping that would get our focus back.""It makes me sad to think about what we've been through. Although we were happy about our success, we had to work crazy schedules without enough sleep or food.", YUJEONG said, "Looking back, I feel bad for us, especially the younger members."YUJEONG later talked about when her initial romance rumor with Lee Kyu-han, whom she is currently dating, broke, and how it affected her."The first rumor about our relationship started when someone saw him and me having a meal with our friends outside and took a picture of us.", she said."I didn't care about the photo at first, but later, it came back as a romance rumor. After the rumor broke, my main concern was how it would affect our team's activities."YUJEONG said she began to blame herself for doing things that made the romance rumor happen in the first place, saying, "I blamed myself for going out to eat with him. Since then, I've been careful about every little thing I do. I rarely leave the house these days."YUJEONG revealed that she recently spends most of her free time at home watching TV."I used to be a people person. But now, I rarely see people when I'm not working.", she said, that she changed from being very outgoing to someone who isolates herself from others."After the rumor broke, I made myself more and more isolated.", she said.Meanwhile, YUJEONG and Lee Kyu-han initially denied the romance rumor when it first surfaced in July 2023, but eventually confirmed their relationship two months later.(Credit= Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)