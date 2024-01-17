뉴스
[SBS Star] ShinDong Got Hate Comments After Revealing His Relationship Because of IU·Lee Jong Suk?
[SBS Star] ShinDong Got Hate Comments After Revealing His Relationship Because of IU·Lee Jong Suk?

Published 2024.01.17 13:37 Updated 2024.01.17 13:40
[SBS Star] ShinDong Got Hate Comments After Revealing His Relationship Because of IU·Lee Jong Suk?
ShinDong of K-pop boy group Super Junior blamed(?) singer IU and actor Lee Jong Suk for the amount of hate comments he received after making his relationship public. 

On January 16 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', ShinDong made a guest appearance. 

While the hosts and ShinDong talked together, they mentioned that ShinDong was currently in a relationship and asked, "You made your relationship public with your non-celebrity girlfriend on the first day of 2023, didn't you?" 

Shyly smiling, ShinDong responded, "Yeah. You know how at least one celebrity's relationship is revealed on the first day of the year, right? Somehow, IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship was unveiled the day before that, and mine was reported on January 1." 

He continued, "But that wasn't good for me, as I received tons of hate comments after I made my relationship public on the first day of the year. Everybody was like, 'We don't give a sxxt.' They commented how much they didn't care about my relationship. At the time, I was like, 'Ah, why did it have to be after such big news? Why did I make my relationship public on the first day of the year―a special day?'" 
ShinDong
Then, ShinDong told the hosts that this was not his first time making his relationship public, saying, "Do you guys remember the time when I made my relationship public on 'Strong Heart' in 2010? During the show, I said I was going to marry her. But I ended up breaking up with her." 

He chuckled, then continued, "Because of that though, many think I'm married. Some believe that I'm having an affair right now. Even my current girlfriend's parents thought I was married. When they found out my girlfriend and I were dating, they apparently asked my girlfriend, 'Isn't he married?' Let me make this clear here. I'm not married!" 

Following that, ShinDong shared how he managed to secretly date none-celebrity girlfriends without ever getting caught until this time. 

"Whenever I walked around with my girlfriend outside, I made her look like my stylist. I gave her a bag that is commonly used by stylists, and we walked a little away from each other. When I walked around with her like that, nobody questioned our relationship." 
ShinDong
ShinDong
(Credit= SBS Four Men, Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지