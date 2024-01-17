뉴스
[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Shares Why He Had a Tough Time After Kissing His Good Friend Kim Go-eun
[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Shares Why He Had a Tough Time After Kissing His Good Friend Kim Go-eun

Published 2024.01.17 11:09
[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Shares Why He Had a Tough Time After Kissing His Good Friend Kim Go-eun
Actor Ahn Bo Hyun honestly shared why he had a difficult time after filming a kissing scene with his closest female friend actress Kim Go-eun. 

On January 16, a new episode of SBS' television show 'Strong Heart VS' featuring Ahn Bo Hyun was aired. 

While Ahn Bo Hyun and the hosts spoke together, one of the hosts Jeon Hyun Moo mentioned that he noticed the actor had at least one scene in his projects where he is seen topless, then asked if he gets nervous when shooting those scenes. 

Ahn Bo Hyun answered, "Yeah, you're right. I always get asked to go topless at least once during filming. I usually ask if I could edit the scene out though, because I feel like there have been just too many scenes of me shirtless." 
Ahn Bo Hyun
His answer made another host Cho Hyun-ah wonder if he gets more nervous filming a shirtless scene or kissing scene. 

When asked about it, Ahn Bo Hyun chose the latter one without any hesitation. 

Ahn Bo Hyun explained, "I film shirtless scenes by myself, but I'm not alone for kissing scenes. That's why. I also always get extra nervous during kissing scenes, because I have to get the angle for my hands right as well." 

He added, "The angle of your hands too, but my hands are too big. Compared to many men, I have much bigger hands. So, it sometimes looked as if I was strangling them. I previously had to film again and again for that reason." 
Ahn Bo Hyun
Then, the hosts brought up about his much-talked-about kissing scene with Kim Go-eun in TVING's hit series 'Yumi's Cells'. 

Regarding this, Ahn Bo Hyun commented, "Actually, Go-eun is a good friend of mine. She is the closest female friend that I have. When we found out that we had to kiss, we were like, 'Alright, it's for work, so let's just do it.'" 

He laughed, then continued, "But things were really hard for me after filming our kissing scene. Basically, I had taken too many dental mints that I had severe heartburn until the next day. It was so bad. I couldn't even get out of bed the next morning." 

Upon hearing his words, the hosts curiously asked, "How many did you have to be in that much pain?" 

With an awkward smile, Ahn Bo Hyun responded, "I had a whole pack of dental mints," making them surprised. 
Ahn Bo Hyun
(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS, 'TVING' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
