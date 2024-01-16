[SBS Star] "First, I'll Open a Gym..." 'Gym Rat' Kim Jong-kook Details His Marriage Plan

이미지 확대하기

'Gym junkie' singer Kim Jong-kook shared that the first thing he plans to do as part of his marriage plan is to open a gym.On January 14, Kim Jong-kook shared his interesting marriage plan while talking with personal trainer Ma Sun-ho and YouTuber Modern Tarzan.During the three guys' conversation, Kim Jong-kook talked about his type, saying, "Well, I like girls who like to work out. It would also be a plus if she lets me work out as much as I want. But I might be asking too much by wanting that too, so that's just an option."After that, Kim Jong-kook told them how often he works out, "I hit the gym six times a week. On top of that, I do boxing and play futsal."He then turned to Ma Sun-ho and stated, "You go to the gym every day because it's your work, right? I want that. What I mean by that is, if I'm married with kids, I would feel bad about going to the gym seven days a week. But if I own a gym myself, I'll have the best excuse to go to the gym all the time."He continued, "I'm not saying that I won't do any work at home. I'll take care of our child and everything, but I still have to earn money, you know. So, I'm going to make going to the gym as my work. If it's for my work, my wife wouldn't be able to say anything about it. The first step to complete my marriage plan would be to open my own gym."Both Ma Sun-ho and Modern Tarzan gasped in shock that he would go that far simply to go to the gym whenever he wants to.Then, Kim Jong-kook played 'This or That' game for gym addicts that Modern Tarzan found online to see how mad he was about working out.The first question was, "What makes your heart flutter: meeting a girl at the gym who is totally your type or seeing your favorite workout machine at the gym empty at the time that you need it?"Kim Jong-kook did not even hesitate for a second to give his answer; he said, "It's obviously going to be the latter one. Of course," making the two laugh.In the next question, the singer was asked whether he would hate to see his bank account go zero or losing 45 kg of muscles more.Kim Jong-kook answered, "Well, I would go with the first one just because I love building muscles. Even if I lost all my muscles, I would have so much fun rebuilding them. You guys remember the first time you starting working out? Wasn't it super fun?"At the end of the game, Ma Sun-ho and Modern Tarzan concluded that Kim Jong-kook was even crazier about the gym than they thought.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'kjk76' Instagram)(SBS Star)