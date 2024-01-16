[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Hyun Jung Addresses Her Past Romance Rumor with Zo In Sung

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ko Hyun Jung clarified some of the past rumors about her.On January 16, a new episode of singer-songwriter Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show was uploaded, featuring Ko Hyun Jung as a guest.During the show, Ko Hyun Jung constantly made Jung Jae-hyung laugh with her open and honest personality.When asked why she has not done many projects over the years, Ko Hyun Jung responded with, "What do you think?", and then said, "That's because I don't get a lot of offers."Later, Jung Jae-hyung noted that Ko Hyun Jung seems mysterious, which makes it hard for people to get to know her.The actress replied, "Why would people feel that way? Probably because of that family I once married into.", referring to her previous marriage with Chung Yong-jin, who is from a powerful family in South Korea; he is the vice-chairman of Shinsegae Group and grandson of Samsung's founder."When I got married, it might have seemed like I didn't care about the entertainment industry anymore.", Ko Hyun Jung said, because when she got married in 1995, she announced her retirement; she made a return to the industry in 2005, following her 2003 divorce."The public's interest in me continued into my married life.", she resumed, "Paparazzi took my photos at times. Maybe I should have been thankful for the attention I got. But at that time, I couldn't, because the situation affected more people than just me. And I was caught on camera against my wishes a lot."During the show, Ko Hyun Jung also addressed the previous romance rumor that had been floating about her and actor Zo In Sung.When Jung Jae-hyung mentioned how she and Zo In Sung portrayed lovers in tvN's drama 'Dear My Friends' (2016), Ko Hyun Jung said, "Now that you've mentioned it, there's something I want to say. After I worked in the drama with Zo In Sung, there were crazy rumors about us that kept coming up.""We were captured at the airport as if we had gone there together without anyone else. But in fact, we were with actor Song Joong Ki and another actor, Lee Minho.", Ko Hyun Jung explained.She added, "I think Zo In Sung is great. He's very manly. However, he's not for me. He must have his type in women, too, and I bet it's not me.", she said with a heavy sigh, causing another round of laughter from Jung Jae-hyung.The actress later said, "The most hurtful thing people said to me is that I should work on improving my personality above all else."; she faced the camera and remarked, "Guys, I'm not as bad as some may think. Please show me some love."The actress wrapped up, saying, "Since I'm not good at expressing myself in any other ways besides acting, I hope to have more opportunities to connect with the public through great projects."(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, tvN Dear My Friends, Online Community)(SBS Star)