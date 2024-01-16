뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Hyun Jung Addresses Her Past Romance Rumor with Zo In Sung
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Hyun Jung Addresses Her Past Romance Rumor with Zo In Sung

Published 2024.01.16 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Hyun Jung Addresses Her Past Romance Rumor with Zo In Sung
Actress Ko Hyun Jung clarified some of the past rumors about her.

On January 16, a new episode of singer-songwriter Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show was uploaded, featuring Ko Hyun Jung as a guest.

During the show, Ko Hyun Jung constantly made Jung Jae-hyung laugh with her open and honest personality.

When asked why she has not done many projects over the years, Ko Hyun Jung responded with, "What do you think?", and then said, "That's because I don't get a lot of offers."
Ko Hyun Jung
Later, Jung Jae-hyung noted that Ko Hyun Jung seems mysterious, which makes it hard for people to get to know her.

The actress replied, "Why would people feel that way? Probably because of that family I once married into.", referring to her previous marriage with Chung Yong-jin, who is from a powerful family in South Korea; he is the vice-chairman of Shinsegae Group and grandson of Samsung's founder.

"When I got married, it might have seemed like I didn't care about the entertainment industry anymore.", Ko Hyun Jung said, because when she got married in 1995, she announced her retirement; she made a return to the industry in 2005, following her 2003 divorce.

"The public's interest in me continued into my married life.", she resumed, "Paparazzi took my photos at times. Maybe I should have been thankful for the attention I got. But at that time, I couldn't, because the situation affected more people than just me. And I was caught on camera against my wishes a lot."
Ko Hyun Jung
During the show, Ko Hyun Jung also addressed the previous romance rumor that had been floating about her and actor Zo In Sung.

When Jung Jae-hyung mentioned how she and Zo In Sung portrayed lovers in tvN's drama 'Dear My Friends' (2016), Ko Hyun Jung said, "Now that you've mentioned it, there's something I want to say. After I worked in the drama with Zo In Sung, there were crazy rumors about us that kept coming up."

"We were captured at the airport as if we had gone there together without anyone else. But in fact, we were with actor Song Joong Ki and another actor, Lee Minho.", Ko Hyun Jung explained.

She added, "I think Zo In Sung is great. He's very manly. However, he's not for me. He must have his type in women, too, and I bet it's not me.", she said with a heavy sigh, causing another round of laughter from Jung Jae-hyung.
Ko Hyun Jung
The actress later said, "The most hurtful thing people said to me is that I should work on improving my personality above all else."; she faced the camera and remarked, "Guys, I'm not as bad as some may think. Please show me some love."

The actress wrapped up, saying, "Since I'm not good at expressing myself in any other ways besides acting, I hope to have more opportunities to connect with the public through great projects."
 

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, tvN Dear My Friends, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지