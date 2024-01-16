[SBS Star] "Well, We Never Realized..." Yoon Bo-ra & HYOLYN Share Whether They Regret Disbanding SISTAR

이미지 확대하기

Yoon Bo-ra and HYOLYN of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR revealed whether they regret making the decision to disband the group.On January 16, Yoon Bo-ra and HYOLYN's recent interview with the press was published online.In this interview, Yoon Bo-ra and HYOLYN expressed their excitement about making a comeback as SISTAR's unit SISTAR19 for the first time in 11 years."We still can't believe that we're returning as SISTAR19. We're excited, but definitely worried too. But it's going to be fun promoting together for the first time in a long time."When asked how the other two members of SISTAR―SOYOU and Kim Dasom―responded to the release of their upcoming album 'NO MORE', HYOLYN said, "Oh, the four of us are still really close despite our disbandment. They were simply happy for us. They didn't question why the only two of us were releasing an album with each other or anything."After that, Yoon Bo-ra and HYOLYN spoke about the group's disbandment in 2017 that disappointed a large number of K-pop fans.Chuckling, they both stated, "As weird as it may sound, we met up more often following our disbandment. It's kind of like, we miss one another more now that we're no longer in the same group."HYOLYN commented, "These days, SOYOU watches past SISTAR performances a lot. She would even cry while watching us sing a ballad. We all miss the days as SISTAR, but SOYOU is that one who expresses those feelings the most."Yoon Bo-ra went after, "Yeah, we do. We have spoken about reuniting for an album a couple of times, but we never talked about it seriously yet."But since SISTAR disbanded when they were at the top of the K-pop scene, one reporter curiously asked, "Do you guys ever regret disbanding SISTAR when the group was receiving mountains of love from the public?"They paused for a bit, then answered, "We don't regret it, but we do feel sad about it."Yoon Bo-ra added, "To be honest, I had no idea how well SISTAR was doing then. That's why I feel sad about it. But I'm just really grateful that so many people still think of us when they think of 'summer queens'."HYOLYN also said that she could not really feel SISTAR's enormous popularity back then, but was glad to conclude their activities when they were "successful" as people said.(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment, KLAP Entertainment)(SBS Star)