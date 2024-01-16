[SBS Star] "I Thought God Made Me to Be..." Jung Yong Hwa Tells How Arrogant He Was in Early Debut Days

이미지 확대하기

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE confessed to being arrogant in his early debut days.On January 15, a new episode of SUGA of boy group BTS' YouTube show 'SUCHWITA', with Jung Yong Hwa as the guest, was released online.While Jung Yong Hwa and SUGA spoke together, Jung Yong Hwa mentioned the early days of his time in the entertainment business.CNBLUE's 2010-debut track 'Alone' got CNBLUE, especially the vocal Jung Yong Hwa, rose to fame in an instant.All following projects in the industry after 'Alone' were smash hits as well.About experiencing sudden skyrocketing popularity, Jung Yong Hwa stated, "I mean, I gained so much attention as soon as I entered the industry. Everything I worked on did well, from the drama I stared in to 'We Got Married', 'LOVE' and 'Intuition'. Despite that, I felt anxious. I kept asking myself, 'Why is this doing well? How...?'"He continued, "I was arrogant at the same time though. I couldn't help but think like this: 'Oh, all my dreams always come true. God created me to be the main character.' I thought this way because I received the Main Prize at an awards ceremony right after my debut. Under normal circumstances, I would've received the Rookie Award, but what I got was the Main Prize. Yeah, that just made me feel special."Jung Yong Hwa then said that he was more worried and scared, "At the time, I felt like every single thing I did made headlines. It even felt like they would write about me coughing if I coughed. That's how I felt about my popularity. However, I was scared too, because all this could end at any time. I was like, 'What if the flames suddenly disappear? What would I be then?' From that point, I started working super hard, afraid of losing that fame."Agreeing, SUGA commented, "Yeah, I get it. Nothing lasts forever. Performers careers are shorter than we would like them to be. BTS is big now, and I'm grateful for that. But I don't believe our popularity will last forever."Jung Yong Hwa replied, "I thought it would at first though. In my early debut days, I honestly thought I would always stay as popular. I now know that's not the case, but..."(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)