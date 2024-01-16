뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "During a Table Read?" Kim Ji-hun Tells What It Feels When He Unexpectedly Meets His Ex
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "During a Table Read?" Kim Ji-hun Tells What It Feels When He Unexpectedly Meets His Ex

Published 2024.01.16 15:26 View Count
[SBS Star] "During a Table Read?" Kim Ji-hun Tells What It Feels When He Unexpectedly Meets His Ex
Actor Kim Ji-hun honestly shared how he feels when he meets his ex-girlfriend unexpectedly.

Kim Ji-hun guested on the January 15 episode of comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show, where Shin Dong-yeob chatted with guests over some drinks.

At the beginning of the show, Kim Ji-hun mentioned that he does not drink much because his body cannot handle it.

Shin Dong-yeob asked the actor if any of his past girlfriends were unhappy that he did not drink as much as they did when he drank with his girlfriend and she ended up drinking alone.

"Well, the girls I've dated usually don't tend to drink more than I do. In fact, none of them really enjoyed drinking.", Kim Ji-hun replied.

Shin Dong-yeob chuckled and asked jokingly, "There must have been dozens of them, and all of them were like that?"

He then joked again, "I hope Kim Ji-hun gets drunk quickly and starts talking to his now-girlfriend on the camera, if he has one.", adding that it would help boost the show's viewership.
Kim Ji-hun
Later, Shin Dong-yeob asked Kim Ji-hun another question about his previous romantic relationships; the comedian started by saying he was curious about what it would be like to meet someone you used to date at the first table read of a drama or movie.

"You know, there are usually dozens of people at a table read. Let's say you spot the girl you used to date among those people.", Shin Dong-yeob said, then asked Kim Ji-hun, "How did you feel in that situation?", prompting the actor to spill if he had ever dated someone in the industry.

"I'm always glad to see them.", Kim Ji-hun responded, "All of my previous romantic relationships ended on good terms. So, whenever or wherever I meet one of them, it doesn't make me uncomfortable or want to avoid them. They seemed to feel the same way, too. We usually share encouraging words, like, 'Let's do our best.'."
Kim Ji-hun
"Oh, really? You must see familiar faces that you're glad to see every time you take on a project!", Shin Dong-yeob quipped, suggesting that Kim Ji-hun has dated a lot of other actors.

Kim Ji-hun burst into laughter as he finally understood the reason why Shin Dong-yeob was asking previous questions; he exclaimed, "Wow, that was clever!"
Kim Ji-hun

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지