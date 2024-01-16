[SBS Star] "During a Table Read?" Kim Ji-hun Tells What It Feels When He Unexpectedly Meets His Ex

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Ji-hun honestly shared how he feels when he meets his ex-girlfriend unexpectedly.Kim Ji-hun guested on the January 15 episode of comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show, where Shin Dong-yeob chatted with guests over some drinks.At the beginning of the show, Kim Ji-hun mentioned that he does not drink much because his body cannot handle it.Shin Dong-yeob asked the actor if any of his past girlfriends were unhappy that he did not drink as much as they did when he drank with his girlfriend and she ended up drinking alone."Well, the girls I've dated usually don't tend to drink more than I do. In fact, none of them really enjoyed drinking.", Kim Ji-hun replied.Shin Dong-yeob chuckled and asked jokingly, "There must have been dozens of them, and all of them were like that?"He then joked again, "I hope Kim Ji-hun gets drunk quickly and starts talking to his now-girlfriend on the camera, if he has one.", adding that it would help boost the show's viewership.Later, Shin Dong-yeob asked Kim Ji-hun another question about his previous romantic relationships; the comedian started by saying he was curious about what it would be like to meet someone you used to date at the first table read of a drama or movie."You know, there are usually dozens of people at a table read. Let's say you spot the girl you used to date among those people.", Shin Dong-yeob said, then asked Kim Ji-hun, "How did you feel in that situation?", prompting the actor to spill if he had ever dated someone in the industry."I'm always glad to see them.", Kim Ji-hun responded, "All of my previous romantic relationships ended on good terms. So, whenever or wherever I meet one of them, it doesn't make me uncomfortable or want to avoid them. They seemed to feel the same way, too. We usually share encouraging words, like, 'Let's do our best.'.""Oh, really? You must see familiar faces that you're glad to see every time you take on a project!", Shin Dong-yeob quipped, suggesting that Kim Ji-hun has dated a lot of other actors.Kim Ji-hun burst into laughter as he finally understood the reason why Shin Dong-yeob was asking previous questions; he exclaimed, "Wow, that was clever!"(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)