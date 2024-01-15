뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girl's Day Hyeri Shows the Coolest Response to Haters
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girl's Day Hyeri Shows the Coolest Response to Haters

Published 2024.01.15 18:15 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girl's Day Hyeri Shows the Coolest Response to Haters
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day shared that she could not care less about what haters say about her. 

On January 12, MIYEON of another girl group (G)I-DLE guested on Hyeri's new YouTube show 'Hyell's Club'. 

While the two stars spoke together, Hyeri curiously asked MIYEON, "How do you usually respond to hate comments?" 

MIYEON answered, "These days, everyone has an eagle eye. They're able to see every little detail. If I fail to sing well during my performance, they'll comment on that. But I'm okay with that, because I would be fully aware that I didn't do well. Not many go like, 'I hate you!' for no reason, so..."
Hyeri
Hyeri's response to that was, "What? No. There are a great number of people who hate a celebrity for being them." 

She went on, "I couldn't care less about them though. If I make a mistake and they make negative comments about that, then I think to myself, 'Oh, they must've noticed my mistake.'" 

She continued, "But if they just say things like, 'Her face is so dark. She's got such a big nose.' Then it's like, 'So what? Are you jealous of me or what?' I really don't care, you know. And most people would respond to that like, 'Oh, no. Did I do something wrong? Why do they hate me?' Honestly... I always tell them, 'Don't think like that. They could hate you without any reason. Just accept that.'" 
Hyeri
Then, MIYEON revealed that she was one of the people who heard that from Hyeri. 

With a smile, MIYEON said, "When you told me, 'Just accept that,' I felt so comforted. Your words gave me immense strength." 
 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지