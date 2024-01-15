[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girl's Day Hyeri Shows the Coolest Response to Haters

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day shared that she could not care less about what haters say about her.On January 12, MIYEON of another girl group (G)I-DLE guested on Hyeri's new YouTube show 'Hyell's Club'.While the two stars spoke together, Hyeri curiously asked MIYEON, "How do you usually respond to hate comments?"MIYEON answered, "These days, everyone has an eagle eye. They're able to see every little detail. If I fail to sing well during my performance, they'll comment on that. But I'm okay with that, because I would be fully aware that I didn't do well. Not many go like, 'I hate you!' for no reason, so..."Hyeri's response to that was, "What? No. There are a great number of people who hate a celebrity for being them."She went on, "I couldn't care less about them though. If I make a mistake and they make negative comments about that, then I think to myself, 'Oh, they must've noticed my mistake.'"She continued, "But if they just say things like, 'Her face is so dark. She's got such a big nose.' Then it's like, 'So what? Are you jealous of me or what?' I really don't care, you know. And most people would respond to that like, 'Oh, no. Did I do something wrong? Why do they hate me?' Honestly... I always tell them, 'Don't think like that. They could hate you without any reason. Just accept that.'"Then, MIYEON revealed that she was one of the people who heard that from Hyeri.With a smile, MIYEON said, "When you told me, 'Just accept that,' I felt so comforted. Your words gave me immense strength."(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)