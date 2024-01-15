뉴스
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Speaks About Hateful Comments Her Instagram Post Received from Japanese Fans
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Speaks About Hateful Comments Her Instagram Post Received from Japanese Fans

Published 2024.01.15 18:32 Updated 2024.01.15 18:37
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Speaks About Hateful Comments Her Instagram Post Received from Japanese Fans
Actress Han So-hee shared her thoughts on the hateful comments she received for posting a picture of a Korean independence activist on her social media.

On January 15, Han So-hee sat down for an interview about her latest project, Netflix's original series 'Gyeongseong Creature'.

'Gyeongseong Creature' is set in Gyeongseong (the old name for Seoul) during the spring of 1945, the grim era when the country was under Japan's colonial rule; Han So-hee played 'Yoon Chae-ok', a specialist in finding missing people.
Han So-hee
Following the release of the first part of the series, Han So-hee shared a picture of Ahn Jung-geun, a Korean independence activist who played a significant role in the country's resistance against Japanese colonial rule; some Japanese online users showed negative reactions to this post, filling the comment section with hateful remarks.

Regarding this incident, Han So-hee said, "I wasn't trying to get a certain outcome uploading that post.", adding, "I simply came across a large mural of Ahn Jung-geun and took a photo of it. I posted it online a few days after 'Gyeongseong Creature' came out."
Han So-hee
She further explained, "Once the series was released, I felt kind of disappointed by the public's view of the series, which seemed to diverge from the intended focus of the series. It didn't feel right. 'Yoon Chae-ok' and 'Han Tae-sang' (actor Park Seo Jun) do have a romantic connection, but I always believed that their relationship had a strong sense of camaraderie. There are stories from many different individuals living in that era. I decided to share the photo because I wanted people to think about the lives of people who lived from that time period rather than solely focusing on the romantic narrative."

After Han So-hee shared a photo of Ahn Jung-geun, a Japanese online user left a comment, "I'm your fan, and honestly, this post makes me sad."; the actress replied, "It's sad, but it's the truth. Still, thank you for being courageous."
Han So-hee
About the mentioned reply from the Japanese fan, Han So-hee said, "It was kind of sweet, and I appreciated the person taking their courage and sharing their thoughts. I've got messages from other Japanese fans telling me don't feel bad about the negative comments, and that not all of them think the same way. Some wrote me letters, saying they do recognize what happened in the past and that they believed the personal attacks I received were unfair."

"I didn't really know how bad the comments were. I can't read every reply I get, and I can't read Japanese.", she said as she laughed.
Han So-hee
Han So-hee said, "I expressed my personal belief in my own space. I never really considered the impact I had. Watching how people responded to my post, what I thought was how different people's opinions are, and I respect all of them. If I were to post something like that with a definitive answer in my mind, it would be just like picking a fight. I shared the post to reveal my thoughts on 'Gyeongseong Creature' and to hear people's perspectives."

"The response I gave to the fan was also within that context. 'This is what I think. Even if you disagree with that, it is what it is.', that was my point. That's just how I felt.", she said.
Han So-hee
(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지