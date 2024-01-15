뉴스
[SBS Star] "When I Couldn't Walk, They..." Jung il Woo Tells How Special His Friends Are to Him
Published 2024.01.15 14:50 View Count
Actor Jung il Woo enjoyed a gathering with his longtime friends, reminiscing about the invaluable support they have provided to one another during challenging times. 

Jung il Woo appeared on the January 13 episode of MBC's television show 'Omniscient Interfering View', a reality show that invites celebrities and their managers to take a look into the stars' daily lives.

Jung il Woo guested on the show with Ju Yun-seok, his friend since middle school who is now his manager; according to the actor, they used to walk to school together every day during middle school and high school years.

In the episode, the actor invited Ju Yun-seok and several other friends from his middle school and high school days to his place.
Over the meal Jung il Woo made for the friends, they talked about their friendship, which had been going on for nearly two decades.

One of them mentioned that Jung il Woo gave him everything he was wearing that day and that in fact, everyone else was wearing something from Jung il Woo; Jung il Woo explained that he gave some of his clothes to friends because he likes to buy clothes, but does not wear many of them.

They then remembered when Jung il Woo was injured in a car accident before filming MBC's popular sitcom 'High Kick!'.

Jung il Woo recalled how some of the friends at the table, who were 19-year-olds back then, took care of him every day; "I was unable to walk at all, and they used to take me to the bathroom to wash my body.", he said, expressing how thankful he was.
He had gathered them there to support their friend Ju Yun-seok, who had a tough year in 2023.

In the studio, Ju Yun-seok talked about losing his father last year and how Jung il Woo helped him during that difficult period.

Ju Yun-seok said, "Jung il Woo arranged my father's funeral and came there first. He stayed at the funeral for the entire three days and paid for everything."

"Even though he wasn't the sangju (a family member in charge of planning funerals when someone in the family dies in Korea), he still behaved like one. He did so many things for me at the funeral, like greeting the visitors and looking after my mother. I deeply appreciated everything he did.", he remarked.
After listening to this, Jung il Woo said, "My mother went to Yun-seok's father's funeral as well since he is like family to me. It broke my heart to see him suffer. As his friend, I'll always be there for him during difficult times, just like he would be for me. I consider him my friend for life, not just a manager."
(Credit= 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
