[SBS Star] "We Are..." Han Ye Seul Talks About Her Strong Relationship with Her 4-Year Boyfriend

Actress Han Ye Seul described how firm her relationship with her 4-year boyfriend is.On January 14, a new episode of a popular YouTube show 'Psick Show' featuring Han Ye Seul was unveiled.During their talk, the hosts mentioned Han Ye Seul's relationship with former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae.They said, "You seem very open about your relationship, Ye Seul. We've noticed that you still upload lots of posts of you and your boyfriend on social media. Are you two still good?"Han Ye Seul responded, "Ah yes. I've made my relationships public several times, as I'm quite open to things like that. I just felt that I would be with my current boyfriend for a long time, you know. We're really good. I believe it will continue to be so for a long time in the future."She continued, "Since my parents live in Los Angeles, we often travel back and forth between Seoul and Los Angeles. My boyfriend enjoys Los Angeles. He loves playing golf there. He loves everything about Los Angeles, including the beaches, parks and landscapes."When how long she has been with him, Han Ye Seul replied with a smile, "I've known him for five years, and we've been together for about four years now."Because Ryu Sung-jae is ten years younger than Han Ye Seul, the hosts then asked if she could tell them ways to make older girls fall in love with them.To this, Han Ye Seul answered, "Well, most girls want to be loved. They want unconditional love that is pure and true. For me, I'm attracted to younger guys that make me want to take care of them. Older women are generally more successful, so that makes sense, right?"She went on, "I personally don't like guys who have bad drinking habits. I actually prefer to date guys who have almost no dating experience."Han Ye Seul made her relationship with Ryu Sung-jae public in May 2021; Han Ye Seul was born in 1981, and Ryu Sung-jae in 1991.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube, 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram)(SBS Star)