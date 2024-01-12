[SBS Star] Bae In-hyuk Laughs as He Speaks About His Dating Rumors with Lee Se Young

이미지 확대하기

Actor Bae In-hyuk laughed while speaking about his dating rumors with 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract' co-star Lee Se Young.On January 8, Bae In-hyuk sat down for an interview with the press.On this day, Bae In-hyuk spoke about his recently-ended series 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract', where he played the role of 'Tae-ha', who successfully marries 'Yeon-woo' (Lee Se young) after going through a ton of difficulties together.During the interview, Bae In-hyuk noted that portraying his character was pretty challenging for him, as he had to show his mature side in 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract', which was in contrast to his previous works where he acted younger men.The actor said, "So, I very much looked forward to working with Se Young, because she's much more experienced in the field than I am. While I worked with her, I was able to learn a lot from her. I loved working with her. She is such a thoughtful person."He continued, "Not only am I her hoobae, but I'm also much younger than her. Despite that, I felt really comfortable around her. It was all because she made sure that I didn't feel uncomfortable when we were together. We stayed really close throughout our shooting."Then, one reporter mentioned their dating rumors that circulated right before the end of their drama.Laughing, Bae In-hyuk commented, "At first, I didn't even know about our dating rumors. I actually thought it was quite funny when I heard about it. I got to find out about the rumors after being constantly asked, 'Are you really dating Se Young?' I don't think I've had more 'likes' on Instagram than that time. I was getting loads of 'likes'."He resumed, "Well, I took that in a good way anyway. I believed it meant many people enjoyed our drama. Seeing them view us positively outside the drama, I felt like we succeeded in immersing them in Tae-ha' and 'Yeon-woo'."When asked whether he discussed the rumors with Lee Se Young, Bae In-hyuk burst out laughing and stated, "Neither of us mentioned that to each other. We just didn't even talk about it."The last episode of 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract' aired last Saturday; it ended with a viewing rate of 9.3%.(Credit= MBC The Story of Park's Marriage Contract)(SBS Star)