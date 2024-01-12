[SBS Star] Bae In-hyuk Laughs as He Speaks About His Dating Rumors with Lee Se Young

On January 8, Bae In-hyuk sat down for an interview with the press.
On this day, Bae In-hyuk spoke about his recently-ended series 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract', where he played the role of 'Tae-ha', who successfully marries 'Yeon-woo' (Lee Se young) after going through a ton of difficulties together.
The actor said, "So, I very much looked forward to working with Se Young, because she's much more experienced in the field than I am. While I worked with her, I was able to learn a lot from her. I loved working with her. She is such a thoughtful person."
He continued, "Not only am I her hoobae, but I'm also much younger than her. Despite that, I felt really comfortable around her. It was all because she made sure that I didn't feel uncomfortable when we were together. We stayed really close throughout our shooting."
Laughing, Bae In-hyuk commented, "At first, I didn't even know about our dating rumors. I actually thought it was quite funny when I heard about it. I got to find out about the rumors after being constantly asked, 'Are you really dating Se Young?' I don't think I've had more 'likes' on Instagram than that time. I was getting loads of 'likes'."
He resumed, "Well, I took that in a good way anyway. I believed it meant many people enjoyed our drama. Seeing them view us positively outside the drama, I felt like we succeeded in immersing them in Tae-ha' and 'Yeon-woo'."
When asked whether he discussed the rumors with Lee Se Young, Bae In-hyuk burst out laughing and stated, "Neither of us mentioned that to each other. We just didn't even talk about it."
