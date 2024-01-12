[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Says, "I'm Sorry, Producer!" When Asked About J.Y. Park's Blue Dragon Performance

이미지 확대하기

YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY did not want to talk about the iconic performance J.Y. Park, the head producer of her agency, JYP Entertainment, did at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.YEJI made a guest appearance on the January 11 episode of YouTuber DEX's show.DEX mentioned that he was in the military in 2019 when ITZY debuted, and told YEJI, "I can figure out if someone is my ideal type in three seconds. When I watched ITZY on TV for the first time, you were the one who most stood out to me during the first three seconds. You are so pretty. In fact, I figured it out in less than three seconds."YEJI praised how impressive DEX was when he was on 'Single's Inferno 2', Netflix's reality television show series, and shared how ITZY members reacted when she told them about her appearance on DEX's show."They were like, 'Please, take me with you. I'll snap a quick selfie with him and leave.'. All of our members are such a fan of you. They were quite jealous that I get to see you.", she told DEX, and he could not contain his smile."I'm so happy right now. It's truly an honor to be recognized by the ITZY members.", he said.During their conversation, DEX asked, "When your group makes a comeback, does J.Y. Park check the process?"YEJI nodded and said, "He does every time. He checks everything, from the song's music video to the choreography. Nothing can proceed without his approval.""Wow, I can sense how much he adores ITZY members.", DEX uttered, then asked, "Did you catch his performance at the Blue Dragon Film Awards?"; as soon as he asked, YEJI could not help but lower her head and burst into laughter.DEX continued to ask, "I want to know how your face looked after watching it. Please be honest. How was the performance?"YEJI, while covering her mouth with her hands, said, "This question is too difficult to answer!", and she and DEX laughed out loud together."It's too difficult!", YEJI said again, turned to the camera, and remarked, "I'm sorry, producer."; she said nothing else about J.Y. Park's Blue Dragon Film Awards performance.On November 24, J.Y. Park gave another memorable performance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.While J.Y. Park did this performance that sparked mixed responses, some celebrities in the audience looked shocked and confused; this iconic moment quickly became a hot topic in the media.Actor Ryu Jun Yeol, who looked quite serious during J.Y. Park's performance, later explained that the look on his face was a "deep admiration" for the performance and that he had great respect for the producer.(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' 'KBS Entertain' YouTube)(SBS Star)