[SBS Star] "They Don't Recognize Me Too" HyunA Says Many Get Disappointed When They See Her in Real Life
Published 2024.01.12 11:12 Updated 2024.01.12 11:18 View Count
[SBS Star] "They Dont Recognize Me Too" HyunA Says Many Get Disappointed When They See Her in Real Life
K-pop artist HyunA shared that a lot of people often get disappointed when they see her in real life. 

On January 11, HyunA guested on boy group JYJ's member Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show 'Jae Friends'. 

While the two stars talked, Kim Jae Joong said to HyunA, "I actually thought you would be taller. I assumed you would be at least 170cm." 

HyunA responded, "Oh, I get that all the time. When I walk down the street, I frequently hear people nearby say things like, 'No, she's not HyunA. Look at her, she's so short and small.'" 

She continued, "I'm also quite petite than most people think. My shoe size is 210mm, and I weigh no more than 41kg during album promotions. So, many tend to conclude that I'm not HyunA when they see me on the street. But I get them, because I usually do make myself look big on stage."
Then, Kim Jae Joong mentioned HyunA's sexy and charismatic image, "You're known for your sexy and powerful image, so I was kind of scared of you before. I watched your performance many times, and you always had this unapproachable energy coming out of you."  

HyunA responded, "That's one of the reasons why lots of people get disappointed when they see me in the real world. They expect me to give off that same energy, but I don't, so..." 

Kim Jae Joong replied, "That's good though, because you would honestly scare everybody if you did have the same energy even when you're not performing." 
Despite all that, HyunA said that she loves the image that she has, "I like my image. I don't want to change a thing about it. It took me very long to build it. Why change it now, right? I love receiving requests like, 'Unnie, can you do something cute next time?' But I want to just keep going this way." 

Kim Jae Joong commented, "Yeah, I know what you mean by that. There were countless artists who suddenly disappeared from the industry one day. I'm grateful that I was able to receive such a great amount of love." 

HyunA agreed and said, "Same. I'm really grateful to my fans for the love and support they give me. They love me for being me, and that's amazing, you know. Thinking about them always makes me want to cry. I want to give back to them as much as I can." 
 

Debuted in February 2007, HyunA will be welcoming her 17th debut anniversary next month. 

She initially made her debut as a member of disbanded girl group Wonder Girls, then re-debuted as part of another disbanded group 4MINUTE in June 2009. 

Since the group's disbandment in June 2016, HyunA has mainly promoted as solo. 

(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube, P NATION) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
