[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Says He Used to Look Forward to Meeting Han So-hee on the Set of Their Series

On January 11, Park Seo Jun had an interview with a news outlet about his latest work, Netflix's original series 'Gyeongseong Creature'.
Set in 1945, when Gyeongseong (the old name for Seoul) was in its darkest era, the series follows two young adults as they battle against a strange creature born of greed.
Park Seo Jun played 'Jang Tae-sang', a rich man who owns the best pawn shop in Gyeongseong, and the best informant in the area; Han So-hee played 'Yoon Chae-ok', a specialist in finding missing people.
When asked what he thinks about those opinions, Park Seo Jun said, "I don't think the dynamics of love would have been the same in the past when things were tough. Lovers back then might not have had lively conversations or spent as much time together as they do now."
"I didn't really question how the two characters developed their relationship because I think people can fall in love with someone after a fleeting glance or a single word spoken. It made sense to me.", said the actor.
"Each action scene took a lot of time to film.", he continued, "As we approach the end of filming, it becomes a test of stamina. So, Han So-hee and I always tried to liven up the site to keep everyone's energy up. We shared jokes to uplift one another's spirit.", said Park Seo Jun.
"So I looked forward to shooting a scene with her. When I partner with another actor, I try to go along with their energy as much as possible. Considering how talented an actress she is, I knew that Han So-hee and I would create amazing chemistry on the screen just by exchanging good reactions.", the actor remarked.
"Working with Han So-hee on the site, I noticed how bright her energy is and how she naturally led the atmosphere. Plus, she treats her sunbaes well.", Park Seo Jun said, adding, "With her positive energy, I think greater success will come on her way."
