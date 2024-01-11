뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Says He Used to Look Forward to Meeting Han So-hee on the Set of Their Series
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Says He Used to Look Forward to Meeting Han So-hee on the Set of Their Series

Published 2024.01.11 17:55 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Says He Used to Look Forward to Meeting Han So-hee on the Set of Their Series
Actor Park Seo Jun shared what it was like to work with actress Han So-hee in 'Gyeongseong Creature'.

On January 11, Park Seo Jun had an interview with a news outlet about his latest work, Netflix's original series 'Gyeongseong Creature'.

Set in 1945, when Gyeongseong (the old name for Seoul) was in its darkest era, the series follows two young adults as they battle against a strange creature born of greed.

Park Seo Jun played 'Jang Tae-sang', a rich man who owns the best pawn shop in Gyeongseong, and the best informant in the area; Han So-hee played 'Yoon Chae-ok', a specialist in finding missing people.
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
Some viewers observed that the relationship between 'Jang Tae-sang' and 'Yoon Chae-ok' progresses rather quickly after he instantly falls for her upon their first meeting.

When asked what he thinks about those opinions, Park Seo Jun said, "I don't think the dynamics of love would have been the same in the past when things were tough. Lovers back then might not have had lively conversations or spent as much time together as they do now."

"I didn't really question how the two characters developed their relationship because I think people can fall in love with someone after a fleeting glance or a single word spoken. It made sense to me.", said the actor.
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
Then he went on to talk about Han So-hee, "She always came fully prepared and with great enthusiasm. Watching her made me think I should work harder."

"Each action scene took a lot of time to film.", he continued, "As we approach the end of filming, it becomes a test of stamina. So, Han So-hee and I always tried to liven up the site to keep everyone's energy up. We shared jokes to uplift one another's spirit.", said Park Seo Jun.
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
He continued, "We didn't have any scenes together at the beginning of the filming process. We saw each other on the set only a few times back then. At one point, we couldn't come across at the filming site for over a month because we didn't have a scene together."

"So I looked forward to shooting a scene with her. When I partner with another actor, I try to go along with their energy as much as possible. Considering how talented an actress she is, I knew that Han So-hee and I would create amazing chemistry on the screen just by exchanging good reactions.", the actor remarked.

"Working with Han So-hee on the site, I noticed how bright her energy is and how she naturally led the atmosphere. Plus, she treats her sunbaes well.", Park Seo Jun said, adding, "With her positive energy, I think greater success will come on her way."
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee
(Credit= Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지