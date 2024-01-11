[SBS Star] 'Celebrity Couple' Cho Hye Won Shows All Her Support for Lee Jang-woo's Business

이미지 확대하기

Actress Cho Hye Won was seen showing her huge support for her boyfriend actor Lee Jang-woo's business.On January 9, Cho Hye Won updated her Instagram with a new photo.The photo was of Cho Hye Won posing in front of one blood sausage soup restaurant in Seoul.The blood sausage soup restaurant is not just a random restaurant; it is actually a restaurant that Lee Jang-woo recently opened.She had gone all the way to the restaurant just to show her love and support for Lee Jang-woo despite the cold weather.In fact, this was not the first time Cho Hye Won openly demonstrated her love and support for her boyfriend.When Lee Jang-woo opened his first restaurant―udon place―back in the end of 2022, Cho Hye Won rushed to eat and snap a photo in front of the restaurant.It seems that Cho Hye Won is fully supportive of his business, and the fact that she is in complete agreement with Lee Jang-woo when it comes to what he does appears to be one of the main reasons why the public ships the couple so much.It was last June when Cho Hye Won and Lee Jang-woo made their relationship public.At the time, their agencies stated, "They met while shooting 'My Only One' in 2018. Although they have known each other for like five years, it hasn't been too long since their friendship turned into romance."Then, last month, Lee Jang-woo let the whole world know how serious he was with his relationship with Cho Hye Won.During his acceptance speech at '2023 MBC Entertainment Awards', where he won Top Excellence Award as well as Best Teamwork Award for his role in MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', he spoke about his marriage with Cho Hye Won.He said, "I love you, but... I really hope you understand even if we don't get married right now. I wish to be part of 'I Live Alone' for a bit longer. Can I?"In the episode of 'I Live Alone' that aired after the awards ceremony, Lee Jang-woo shyly revealed Cho Hye Won's response to his unexpected mention."Until that point, we had never discussed marrying each other. She said that she felt touched by my speech. She also told me that she was glad I brought it up first," he shyly told the members of 'I Live Alone'.(Credit= 'hye1_jo' Instagram, '가루요리사 LEE JANG WOO' YouTube, MBC)(SBS Star)