뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Told Me…" Yu Jae Seok Shares How Ji Suk-jin Has Been Doing in His Temporary Hiatus
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Told Me…" Yu Jae Seok Shares How Ji Suk-jin Has Been Doing in His Temporary Hiatus

Published 2024.01.11 14:28 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Told Me…" Yu Jae Seok Shares How Ji Suk-jin Has Been Doing in His Temporary Hiatus
Comedian Yu Jae Seok, a regular cast of SBS' popular television show 'Running Man', shared some positive updates about fellow 'Running Man' member Ji Suk-jin currently on a temporary hiatus.

On January 10, announcer Kim Dae-ho from MBC, the broadcaster, guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', hosted by Yu Jae Seok and comedian Cho Se-ho.

During the show, the hosts mentioned how Kim Dae-ho had once submitted a resignation letter to MBC after three years, which did not make it through.

In 2011, Kim Dae-ho appeared in an announcer audition called 'New Recruit', once a part of MBC's television show 'Sunday Night'; he became an announcer through the intense competition of 5509:1.
Ji Suk-jin
As for why he once tried to quit his job as an announcer, Kim Dae-ho explained that he did not find the work interesting soon after he started.

Thinking he was not the right person for the job, Kim Dae-ho handed in his resignation, but the company told him to take some time off before finalizing his resignation.

So, Kim Dae-ho took a three-month leave and went far away from the company: Argentina, South America, and returned after a month of traveling.

"It made me clearly see what I want.", Kim Dae-ho said, then added, "During my time off, I realized that there were no companies like mine. Anyway, I'm trying to say that taking a break takes courage, too."
Ji Suk-jin
After listening to Kim Dae-ho's story, Yu Jae Seok mentioned that Ji Suk-jin had been on a temporary break due to health issues.

"It's been about three weeks since he has been absent from television recordings. He told me, 'I'll see it as an opportunity to take a break and explore what I want to do.'. But when I talked to him again just a week later, I noticed a change in his voice tone. 'Hey, guess what? I think I'm fine already.', he told me.", Yu Jae Seok said, laughing.

Kim Dae-ho responded, "I get it. I didn't want to rest any longer after that three-month break."

"Ji Suk-jin told me he was so bored that his body ached. I couldn't stop laughing for a while.", Yu Jae Seok added.
Ji Suk-jin
Ji Suk-jin has been taking a temporary hiatus since December 18, 2023, due to health issues.

Announcing Ji Suk-jin's temporary hiatus from 'Running Man', his agency, Esteem Entertainment, said, "Ji Suk-jin recently underwent a checkup and found out about a health issue that needs to be taken care of. For that matter, he decided to take a break from 'Running Man'."

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지