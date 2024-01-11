[SBS Star] "He Told Me…" Yu Jae Seok Shares How Ji Suk-jin Has Been Doing in His Temporary Hiatus

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Yu Jae Seok, a regular cast of SBS' popular television show 'Running Man', shared some positive updates about fellow 'Running Man' member Ji Suk-jin currently on a temporary hiatus.On January 10, announcer Kim Dae-ho from MBC, the broadcaster, guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', hosted by Yu Jae Seok and comedian Cho Se-ho.During the show, the hosts mentioned how Kim Dae-ho had once submitted a resignation letter to MBC after three years, which did not make it through.In 2011, Kim Dae-ho appeared in an announcer audition called 'New Recruit', once a part of MBC's television show 'Sunday Night'; he became an announcer through the intense competition of 5509:1.As for why he once tried to quit his job as an announcer, Kim Dae-ho explained that he did not find the work interesting soon after he started.Thinking he was not the right person for the job, Kim Dae-ho handed in his resignation, but the company told him to take some time off before finalizing his resignation.So, Kim Dae-ho took a three-month leave and went far away from the company: Argentina, South America, and returned after a month of traveling."It made me clearly see what I want.", Kim Dae-ho said, then added, "During my time off, I realized that there were no companies like mine. Anyway, I'm trying to say that taking a break takes courage, too."After listening to Kim Dae-ho's story, Yu Jae Seok mentioned that Ji Suk-jin had been on a temporary break due to health issues."It's been about three weeks since he has been absent from television recordings. He told me, 'I'll see it as an opportunity to take a break and explore what I want to do.'. But when I talked to him again just a week later, I noticed a change in his voice tone. 'Hey, guess what? I think I'm fine already.', he told me.", Yu Jae Seok said, laughing.Kim Dae-ho responded, "I get it. I didn't want to rest any longer after that three-month break.""Ji Suk-jin told me he was so bored that his body ached. I couldn't stop laughing for a while.", Yu Jae Seok added.Ji Suk-jin has been taking a temporary hiatus since December 18, 2023, due to health issues.Announcing Ji Suk-jin's temporary hiatus from 'Running Man', his agency, Esteem Entertainment, said, "Ji Suk-jin recently underwent a checkup and found out about a health issue that needs to be taken care of. For that matter, he decided to take a break from 'Running Man'."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)