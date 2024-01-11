뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[자막뉴스] Secret behind 'Lemon Injection'…Why the doctors freaked out? "Your body may MELT with it!" / SBS
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[자막뉴스] Secret behind 'Lemon Injection'…Why the doctors freaked out? "Your body may MELT with it!" / SBS

박세용 기자
작성 2024.01.11 16:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
PIP 닫기
A yellow liquid is being injected into the bacon fat with a syringe.

A few moments later, the bacon fat became mushy.

The liquid is the 'lemon injection,' which is all the rage in the UK.

The person in the video claims it breaks down fat in 20 minutes.

[And only in under 20 minutes you can see how much fat broke down in this piece of meat.]

With the explanation of the quick and easy way to lose weight, the related videos have been viewed more than 80 million times.

In fact, the product is made in Korea.

The SBS' Fact-Checking team tried to get the product to see if it really breaks down fat like in the video, but the manufacturer said that it is only sold in Europe and not distributed in Korea.

The Fact-Checking team also asked the manufacturer if they could reenact the fat-dissolve experiment, but they declined.

So, with the help of an expert, the Fact-Checking team tried the experiment with an ethical drug that contains deoxycholic acid, which has been proven to destroy fat cells under the chin.

Injects a drug into the bacon fat, and after more than 20 minutes, as you can see, there is very little visible change.

It's hard to see a difference when compared to the uninjected meat.

[Lee Seung-woo / Doctor's Association of Obesity Research
It's going to take at least a week, maybe two weeks (even with ethical drugs). I don't think it's true that 'the fat is destroyed in a short time, so it disappears and has an immediate effect'.]

Some say it's even more dangerous If the video is true.

[Kim Yi-yeon/Family Medicine Specialist
It can cause the body's necessary tissues to melt together, causing bleeding vessels to burst or organs to be damaged…]

Lemon injections are distributed in the UK as cosmetics that do not require safety verification, but local media reported 90 cases of adverse reactions last year, including skin bruising and necrosis.

The South Korean company that manufactures Lemon Injection said the fat-dissolve video was created by a foreign distributor to increase their SNS followers, but it has nothing to do with them.

The Fact-Checking team asked the UK company that made the video if they used any additional ingredients besides Lemon Injection, but they did not respond.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지
딥빽X온더스팟
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
박세용 기자 사진
박세용 기자페이지 바로가기
    SBS 연예뉴스 가십보단 팩트를, 재미있지만 품격있게!

    스브스프리미엄

    스브스프리미엄이란?
      스브스프리미엄더 보기

      이 시각 인기기사

      많이 본 뉴스

      페이지 최상단으로 가기
      SBS 뉴스
      SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
      분야별 메뉴 리스트
      다시보기 메뉴 리스트
      취재파일 메뉴 리스트
      팟캐스트- 메뉴 리스트
      멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
      비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
      스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
      바로가기
      SBS 정보
      SBSi 정보
      • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
      • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
      • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
      • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
      • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

      Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지