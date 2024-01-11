[자막뉴스] Secret behind 'Lemon Injection'…Why the doctors freaked out? "Your body may MELT with it!" / SBS

A yellow liquid is being injected into the bacon fat with a syringe.



A few moments later, the bacon fat became mushy.



The liquid is the 'lemon injection,' which is all the rage in the UK.



The person in the video claims it breaks down fat in 20 minutes.



[And only in under 20 minutes you can see how much fat broke down in this piece of meat.]



With the explanation of the quick and easy way to lose weight, the related videos have been viewed more than 80 million times.



In fact, the product is made in Korea.



The SBS' Fact-Checking team tried to get the product to see if it really breaks down fat like in the video, but the manufacturer said that it is only sold in Europe and not distributed in Korea.



The Fact-Checking team also asked the manufacturer if they could reenact the fat-dissolve experiment, but they declined.



So, with the help of an expert, the Fact-Checking team tried the experiment with an ethical drug that contains deoxycholic acid, which has been proven to destroy fat cells under the chin.



Injects a drug into the bacon fat, and after more than 20 minutes, as you can see, there is very little visible change.



It's hard to see a difference when compared to the uninjected meat.



[Lee Seung-woo / Doctor's Association of Obesity Research

It's going to take at least a week, maybe two weeks (even with ethical drugs). I don't think it's true that 'the fat is destroyed in a short time, so it disappears and has an immediate effect'.]



Some say it's even more dangerous If the video is true.



[Kim Yi-yeon/Family Medicine Specialist

It can cause the body's necessary tissues to melt together, causing bleeding vessels to burst or organs to be damaged…]



Lemon injections are distributed in the UK as cosmetics that do not require safety verification, but local media reported 90 cases of adverse reactions last year, including skin bruising and necrosis.



The South Korean company that manufactures Lemon Injection said the fat-dissolve video was created by a foreign distributor to increase their SNS followers, but it has nothing to do with them.



The Fact-Checking team asked the UK company that made the video if they used any additional ingredients besides Lemon Injection, but they did not respond.