[SBS Star] "He Even Gifted Money to My Daughter" Kim Gu-ra Describes What BTS V's Father Is like
[SBS Star] "He Even Gifted Money to My Daughter" Kim Gu-ra Describes What BTS V's Father Is like

Entertainer Kim Gu-ra described what V of K-pop boy group BTS' father is like. 

On January 10 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Kim Gu-ra revealed a special bond between his family and V's father. 

On this day, entertainers Lee Geum-hee, Jonathan, Young K of boy group DAY6 and content creator Ma Sun-ho made a guest appearance. 

When the guests and hosts were talking together, Lee Geum-hee mentioned that she is ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).   

Since all seven BTS members are currently fulfilling their national mandatory duty in the military, Lee Geun-hee said that she felt sad. 

But she added, "While it's true that many ARMY, including myself, feel sad and upset about their military enlistment, we know that our love for each other will not go anywhere just because they're in the military. Our relationship is based on great trust for one another."

With a smile, she resumed, "I can't wait for June to arrive though, as the oldest, JIN, is going to be discharged from the military then." 
Radio Star
Speaking of BTS, Kim Gu-ra told Lee Geum-hee, "You know, I know V's father. We live in the same neighborhood. He even gifted some money to my daughter." 

In response to this, Lee Geum-hee commented in excitement, "I heard that V's father is very good-looking." 

Kim Gu-ra said, "Yeah, well, lots of words about him go around our neighborhood. I'm not sure if it's true, but apparently, V gave a large sum of cash to his father and said, 'Dad, take some rest now. Don't work anymore.'" 

He continued, "I know for a fact that he is a good golfer. He's also good at playing pool. And he sings well."

As soon as Kim Gu-ra finished his sentence, Lee Geum-hee excitedly commented, "Oh, this is all new information. I'm so happy that I got to learn all that today!" 
Radio Star
Radio Star
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
