[SBS Star] "My Heart Dropped" Yang Se-hyung Recalls When Yang Sechan Was Diagnosed with Cancer

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Yang Se-hyung talked about the time when his younger brother, comedian Yang Sechan, was diagnosed with cancer.Yang Se-hyung participated as a guest on the recording of an upcoming episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House' and opened up about his close relationship with his younger brother; the episode will air on January 10.Yang Se-hyung and Yang Sechan, the comedian brothers, are known for their strong bond with each other."Apart from sunbae comedians, I think Yang Sechan is the most talented comedian among those who started their careers around the same time as me.", said Yang Se-hyung proudly, bringing a heartwarming atmosphere to the studio.Yang Se-hyung then talked about when his younger brother, whom he loves so dearly, surprised him by telling him that he had thyroid cancer."My heart dropped when Yang Sechan told me he was diagnosed with cancer. I was shocked, but I didn't want him to notice because it might make his panic worse. So I decided to joke about it, telling him things like, 'You do have insurance to cover that, right?'.", he said, explaining why he had to pretend the news did not bother him.Yang Se-hyung's love for his brother impressed everyone in the studio when he revealed that he spent a lot of time studying thyroid cancer after learning about Yang Sechan's situation.Yang Se-hyung also shared how Yang Sechan gave him three million won (about 2270 dollars) every month when Yang Se-hyung did not have any work, expressing how much he appreciated it.Meanwhile, Yang Se-hyung surprised everyone by revealing that he had both burnout and panic disorder during a challenging period in his life."During a time when my schedule was extremely hectic, I experienced burnout and panic disorder. Then it hit me: I didn't get into comedy for the money. I did it because I loved making people laugh. Now I only work for six days a month.", he remarked.How Yang Se-hyung overcame a devastating moment in his life that pushed him to the edge and ultimately became one of the most popular comedians of our time will be revealed during the episode.In 2013, Yang Sechan was diagnosed with thyroid cancer; after going through surgery, he later announced his full recovery.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'yangse2848' 'ysh6834' Instagram)(SBS Star)