[SBS Star] Chinese actress Tang Wei Says She Will Never End Her Marriage with Director Kim Tae-yong

Chinese actress Tang Wei described how happy her married life with Korean director Kim Tae-yong is.On January 8, Tang Wei's recent interview was published online.During this interview, Tang Wei responded to a recent rumor surrounding her marriage; rumor has it that the two are living separately because they are on bad terms with each other.Tang Wei said, "We're living separately because of our daughter's education. It has nothing to do with our relationship. Let me also make this clear here: I have no intentions to end my marriage with my husband, ever. I'm never going to divorce him."Then, she shared why, and it turned out it was due to her immense love for him.The actress stated, "This was what I once told my daughter. 'The most precious people in my life in order of their importance are: my parents, my husband, then you.' She looked sort of upset when I told her that. But I said to her, 'You'll meet someone like your father one day.'"Tang Wei and Kim Tae-yong met while working on movie 'Last Autumn' in 2011.They stayed friends for some time, then started dating in 2013 when Tang Wei visited Korea to film a commercial.The two got married in August 2014, and their daughter was born exactly two years later.Currently, Tang Wei and Kim Tae-yong are working on a film titled 'Wonderland' (working title) together, with Tang Wei as the lead and Kim Tae-yong as the director.(Credit= Champion Star, LOTTE Entertainment, '노컷' YouTube)(SBS Star)