[SBS Star] Producer of Lee Hyo-ri's Show Says JENNIE Insisted on Singing "One of Hyo-ri Unnie's Songs"
Published 2024.01.10 15:16 View Count
'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet' producer Choi Seung-hee shared some behind-the-scenes stories about K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member JENNIE's guest appearance on the show.

On January 9, Choi Seung-hee mentioned JENNIE while talking about KBS' television show 'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet', hosted by singer Lee Hyo-ri, during an exclusive interview with the news outlet Ilgan Sports.

JENNIE made a guest appearance on the January 5 broadcast of the show and amazed the viewers with her performance of Lee Hyo-ri's hit song, 'Miss Korea'.

"She said, 'I must sing one of Hyo-ri unnie's songs since it's my first time meeting her.', and prepared for the 'Miss Korea' performance while she was busy with her overseas schedule.", said the producer, adding, "It was so sweet of her."
The producer then shared how she got JENNIE to appear on the show.

"Since this is Lee Hyo-ri's first time hosting a show, I put a lot of thinking when selecting the guests. I thought about which hoobae artists Lee Hyo-ri would be most excited to meet.", she said.

"It suddenly struck me that Lee Hyo-ri had brought up JENNIE in several interviews. She said things like, 'JENNIE is so pretty. I've been thinking about reaching out to her through social media, but I've been hesitant because she's so popular.'. So I contacted JENNIE to see if she would be interested in appearing on Lee Hyo-ri's show, and she said yes without hesitation. I was so grateful."

"JENNIE was filled with joy while recording the show, saying, 'The stage here is so much fun! I want to do this again.'.", the producer said and added, "JENNIE is a pure soul, and I wish to see her again."
In the first episode of 'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet' that aired on January 5, five different teams of guests graced the show: dance crew BEBE, the winning team from Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Woman Fighter 2', Lee Chan-hyuk of K-pop duo AKMU, comedian Shn Dong-yeob, JENNIE, and actress Lee Jung Eun.

"We only brought in the best of the best from each field.", the producer said, "I wanted to impress the viewers with an incredible lineup of guests, hoping to get reactions like, 'Wow, Lee Hyo-ri's show is truly something else.', 'Only Lee Hyo-ri's show can have guests like that.'. And that is, in fact, the truth."
(Credit= KBS The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet, 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
