뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Was 2 Years After We Broke Up and..." KyuHyun Recalls Seeing His Ex-Girlfriend on the Street
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "It Was 2 Years After We Broke Up and..." KyuHyun Recalls Seeing His Ex-Girlfriend on the Street

Published 2024.01.10 10:53 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Was 2 Years After We Broke Up and..." KyuHyun Recalls Seeing His Ex-Girlfriend on the Street
KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior thought back to the time when he saw his ex-girlfriend on the street. 

On January 9, singer Sung Si-kyung released a new episode of his YouTube show featuring KyuHyun. 

In this video, Sung Si-kyung and KyuHyun were seen drinking together while speaking about their lives. 

Out of many topics that KyuHyun touched upon, one was his past dating life; this was one of the rare times he publicly spoke about his ex-girlfriend. 

And KyuHyun told Sung Si-kyung an interesting story involving his ex-girlfriend. 
KyuHyun
KyuHyun said, "This was some time ago. I got stuck in traffic one day. At that time, I was sitting at the back of my van. There, I was just looking out the window. And I happened to see my ex-girlfriend then." 

The K-pop star resumed, "Basically, there was a steep street next to my van, and my ex-girlfriend and her friend were walking up the street toward where I was. To my surprise, they stopped right next to my van and started discussing where they should go." 

He went on, "I know, it may even sound like I'm lying. But I'm honestly not lying right now. We were only a window away from each other. I could totally speak to her if I rolled down my window. Crazy, right?" 
KyuHyun
Sung Si-kyung was eager to know what he did next; he told him to hurry up and continue telling the story.

So, KyuHyun quickly began again, "At that time, everything was over between us. It had been about two years since we broke up, and I no longer had feelings for her. So, I actually felt kind of excited to see her." 

He added, "But I wasn't sure if it was right for me to say hi to her. I had about 10 to 15 seconds to make my decision, but I just couldn't roll my window down until we started moving again. As I was leaving that place, I was like, 'What kind of destiny is this?'" 

To this, Sung Si-kyung commented, "Ah, yeah. It probably would've been the same for me. I wouldn't have been able to open the window as well." 
 

(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지