[SBS Star] Joo Hyunyoung Says, "I Wanted Park Eun Bin to Get Jealous over Lee Se Young and I, but She..."

Published 2024.01.09 18:14 Updated 2024.01.09 18:16 View Count
Actress Joo Hyunyoung shared that she hoped that actress Park Eun Bin would get jealous over her great chemistry with actress Lee Se Young. 

On January 9, Joo Hyunyoung's press interview was published online. 

On this day, she talked about her recently-ended series 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract', where she acted 'Sa-wol', the best friend of the lead character 'Yeon-woo' (Lee Se Young). 

Specifically, the actress was asked whether it was hard for her to demonstrate best friend vibes with Lee Se Young in the series when they did not even know each other before 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract' shooting.  
Joo Hyunyoung
Joo Hyunyoung said, "Well, I'm not really an extroverted person. So, yes. It was definitely hard at first. It's not like you can become super close to someone just because you want to, you know. When we weren't close yet, I found it extremely difficult to act as if we had been besties for years." 

She continued, "Se Young isn't very extroverted either, but it seemed like she felt the responsibility to approach me first. She tried to be friends with me in real life too. Not only was she friendly, but she was also helpful. She helped me out a lot with acting. Every time I struggled on site, she would read that and come up to me to check if everything was okay. She was always like, 'Ask me anything about acting.'" 
Joo Hyunyoung
Then, Joo Hyunyoung laughingly mentioned her previous drama best friend Park Eun Bin; Joo Hyun Young and Park Eun Bin's characters were soul mates in ENA's drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

"I spoke about Eun Bin quite a lot while filming 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract'. But the only message I received from her was, 'I'm enjoying watching your recent work, Hyunyoung. Keep it up!' I actually wanted her to get jealous of my amazing chemistry with Se Young, but it looks like I failed," she ended her sentence with a sigh and chuckle. 
Joo Hyunyoung
Joo Hyunyoung
(Credit= ENA Extraordinary Attorney Woo, MBC The Story of Park's Marriage Contract) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
