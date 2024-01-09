[SBS Star] Joo Hyunyoung Says, "I Wanted Park Eun Bin to Get Jealous over Lee Se Young and I, but She..."

On January 9, Joo Hyunyoung's press interview was published online.
On this day, she talked about her recently-ended series 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract', where she acted 'Sa-wol', the best friend of the lead character 'Yeon-woo' (Lee Se Young).
Specifically, the actress was asked whether it was hard for her to demonstrate best friend vibes with Lee Se Young in the series when they did not even know each other before 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract' shooting.
She continued, "Se Young isn't very extroverted either, but it seemed like she felt the responsibility to approach me first. She tried to be friends with me in real life too. Not only was she friendly, but she was also helpful. She helped me out a lot with acting. Every time I struggled on site, she would read that and come up to me to check if everything was okay. She was always like, 'Ask me anything about acting.'"
"I spoke about Eun Bin quite a lot while filming 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract'. But the only message I received from her was, 'I'm enjoying watching your recent work, Hyunyoung. Keep it up!' I actually wanted her to get jealous of my amazing chemistry with Se Young, but it looks like I failed," she ended her sentence with a sigh and chuckle.
(SBS Star)