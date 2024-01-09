[SBS Star] Super Junior LeeTeuk Tells How He Felt Watching KyuHyun's 'Restart' After Leaving SM Ent.

On January 9, KyuHyun held a media showcase at BLUE SQUARE Mastercard Hall in Yongsan, Seoul, to announce the release of his new EP album, 'Restart'.
'Restart' is the singer's first album in two years; this comeback has been garnering extra attention as it is KyuHyun's first release since signing with Antenna, his new agency, following the expiration of his exclusive contract with his long-time agency, SM Entertainment last year.
LeeTeuk opened the event by saying, "Please take good care of our KyuHyun.", and bowed to the press.
He then introduced KyuHyun by saying, "I now present you the man of the moment, who has been actively showing his talent in many fields: a proud member of Super Junior, a top-notch solo artist, an exceptional musical actor, and an unparalleled television show host!"
"Here we are, you, the leader of Super Junior, and me, the youngest member. Having you here makes me feel more confident.", KyuHyun replied.
LeeTeuk then expressed how it feels to watch KyuHyun's release with his new agency: "It's almost like being invited to KyuHyun's new place after years of living together. And I'm curious about what KyuHyun's new place will be like."
Then Kyuhyun opened up about his experience with his new agency, Antenna, saying, "My relationship with the agency has still been a bit awkward, and because of that, I've been finding it difficult to say no to certain requests straight. I do say things like, 'This doesn't feel right.', but in a timid way. After spending 17 to 18 years with my previous agency, I feel out of place in this new environment."
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Antenna)
(SBS Star)