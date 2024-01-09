[SBS Star] Super Junior LeeTeuk Tells How He Felt Watching KyuHyun's 'Restart' After Leaving SM Ent.

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

LeeTeuk, the leader of K-pop boy group Super Junior, showed his support for another member of Super Junior, KyuHyun's solo return.On January 9, KyuHyun held a media showcase at BLUE SQUARE Mastercard Hall in Yongsan, Seoul, to announce the release of his new EP album, 'Restart'.'Restart' is the singer's first album in two years; this comeback has been garnering extra attention as it is KyuHyun's first release since signing with Antenna, his new agency, following the expiration of his exclusive contract with his long-time agency, SM Entertainment last year.LeeTeuk, who is still with SM Entertainment, hosted the event; he came to host the showcase for KyuHyun, showing how close the Super Junior members are.LeeTeuk opened the event by saying, "Please take good care of our KyuHyun.", and bowed to the press.He then introduced KyuHyun by saying, "I now present you the man of the moment, who has been actively showing his talent in many fields: a proud member of Super Junior, a top-notch solo artist, an exceptional musical actor, and an unparalleled television show host!"Later, during the event, LeeTeuk said to KyuHyun, "I got goosebumps watching your entrance. I'm so proud of you.""Here we are, you, the leader of Super Junior, and me, the youngest member. Having you here makes me feel more confident.", KyuHyun replied.LeeTeuk then expressed how it feels to watch KyuHyun's release with his new agency: "It's almost like being invited to KyuHyun's new place after years of living together. And I'm curious about what KyuHyun's new place will be like."Expressing how it feels to release 'Restart', KyuHyun said, "It's been a decade since I last had the chance to hold a media showcase event in person. It feels extra special since it is literally like a restart after ten years."Then Kyuhyun opened up about his experience with his new agency, Antenna, saying, "My relationship with the agency has still been a bit awkward, and because of that, I've been finding it difficult to say no to certain requests straight. I do say things like, 'This doesn't feel right.', but in a timid way. After spending 17 to 18 years with my previous agency, I feel out of place in this new environment."KyuHyun's new EP album, 'Restart', is set to drop at 6 pm today, January 9 (KST).(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Antenna)(SBS Star)