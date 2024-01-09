[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Says She Never Wanted to Go Public with Her Relationship with Ex Jeon Hyun Moo

이미지 확대하기

Model Han Hye Jin shared that she never wanted to go public with her relationship with her ex-boyfriend announcer Jeon Hyun Moo.On January 7, Han Hye Jin posted a new video on her YouTube channel.The video was a Q&A video that was created and uploaded in celebration of surpassing 500,000 subscribers on her channel.Various questions were asked and answered, and one of the questions was about her past public relationship.The question was, "If you could go back in time, do you think you still would have made your relationship public?"Straight away, Han Hye Jin answered, "Well, I never wanted to go public with my relationship at that time. It was paparazzi who made it public, not me. They were everywhere."She added, "If they didn't let the world know about my relationship with him, then I would have kept it a secret. I never wanted everyone to know about my dating life."After saying that, Han Hye Jin chuckled and commented, "But... I feel like I might get caught again in the future, and just reveal my relationship with him. At least one reporter will find out about my relationship and write about it."She laughingly continued, "Because you know... It's hard to hide your feelings. If I start liking someone, I'll want to do a lot of things with him. The more stuff we do together, the more likely a reporter will found out."It is assumed that the relationship she was referring to in the video was her relationship with Jeon Hyun Moo several years ago.Back in February 2018, Han Hye Jin and Jeon Hyun Moo made their relationship public; they broke up about a year later in March 2019.(Credit= '한혜진 Han Hye Jin' YouTube, 'junhyunmoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)