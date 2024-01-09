뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Says She Never Wanted to Go Public with Her Relationship with Ex Jeon Hyun Moo
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Says She Never Wanted to Go Public with Her Relationship with Ex Jeon Hyun Moo

Published 2024.01.09 14:32 Updated 2024.01.09 14:33 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Says She Never Wanted to Go Public with Her Relationship with Ex Jeon Hyun Moo
Model Han Hye Jin shared that she never wanted to go public with her relationship with her ex-boyfriend announcer Jeon Hyun Moo. 

On January 7, Han Hye Jin posted a new video on her YouTube channel. 

The video was a Q&A video that was created and uploaded in celebration of surpassing 500,000 subscribers on her channel. 
Han Hye Jin
Various questions were asked and answered, and one of the questions was about her past public relationship. 

The question was, "If you could go back in time, do you think you still would have made your relationship public?" 

Straight away, Han Hye Jin answered, "Well, I never wanted to go public with my relationship at that time. It was paparazzi who made it public, not me. They were everywhere." 

She added, "If they didn't let the world know about my relationship with him, then I would have kept it a secret. I never wanted everyone to know about my dating life." 
Han Hye Jin
After saying that, Han Hye Jin chuckled and commented, "But... I feel like I might get caught again in the future, and just reveal my relationship with him. At least one reporter will find out about my relationship and write about it." 

She laughingly continued, "Because you know... It's hard to hide your feelings. If I start liking someone, I'll want to do a lot of things with him. The more stuff we do together, the more likely a reporter will found out." 
 

It is assumed that the relationship she was referring to in the video was her relationship with Jeon Hyun Moo several years ago. 

Back in February 2018, Han Hye Jin and Jeon Hyun Moo made their relationship public; they broke up about a year later in March 2019. 

(Credit= '한혜진 Han Hye Jin' YouTube, 'junhyunmoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지