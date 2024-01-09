뉴스
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo to Debut as a Solo Artist in the First Half of This Year

Actor/K-pop boy group ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo will debut as a solo artist this year.

On January 9, media outlet SPOTV NEWS reported exclusively that Cha Eun-woo is working on his debut solo album.

Chan Eun-woo is ready to start a new chapter as a solo artist after eight years since his ASTRO debut in 2016 and a decade since he first made his mark with a movie appearance in 'My Brilliant Life' in 2014.

Over the years, Cha Eun-woo has been actively doing acting projects and ASTRO activities as well; the public certainly loves him, giving him the nickname 'face genius' for his striking good looks.
This time, Cha Eun-woo is set to showcase his talent as a solo artist with his debut solo album in the making.

The artist has been working hard to create a high-quality album with plans to release it in the first half of this year, according to the report.

His agency, Fantagio, confirmed his solo debut and said that Cha Eun-woo has been working on his album and plans to perform one of the songs from the album for the first time at his upcoming fan concert at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on February 17; this concert will kick off his solo tour across Asia, '2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator]'.
Cha Eun-woo has recently been very busy with his acting career.

He starred in MBC's drama 'A Good Day to Be a Dog' as the main character 'Jin Seo-won'; the drama will come to an end on January 10, but he will soon make his return with the next project, MBC's upcoming drama 'Wonderful World', which is scheduled to premiere in March.

With his solo debut set to come out in the first half of this year, this multi-talented 'face genius' will continue to captivate our hearts and screens as both an actor and a singer.
(Credit= Fantagio, MBC A Good Day to Be a Dog, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
