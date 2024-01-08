뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Tells Why She Used to Think Everything Ryu Jun Yeol Said Were Lies
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Tells Why She Used to Think Everything Ryu Jun Yeol Said Were Lies

Published 2024.01.08 17:50 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Tells Why She Used to Think Everything Ryu Jun Yeol Said Were Lies
Actress Kim Tae Ri shared how she felt about actor Ryu Jun Yeol when they first met.

Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Kim Woo Bin of the movie 'Alienoid' guested on the January 5 episode of producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show. 

Reflecting on the time when she first met Ryu Jun Yeol for the movie, 'Little Forest' (2018), Kim Tae Ri said, "I tried really hard to bond with Ryu Jun Yeol when we first met."

She then remarked, "Everything he said seemed like lies to me.", bursting into laughter.

"It made me curious. I thought Ryu Jun Yeol was hiding behind a mask and was determined to find out what was behind it one day.", she said.
Kim Tae Ri & Ryu Jun Yeol
Ryu Jun Yeol recalled, "At first, she asked me some questions. Since we both debuted around the same time, we had similar concerns and made the same mistakes. So we talked a lot and soon realized how different our personalities were."

"I'm a pretty laid-back type who rarely gets nervous, but Kim Tae Ri has a lot on her mind. Kim Tae Ri later told me she was quite annoyed after talking to me for the first time. I remember her telling me, 'I'm nervous about doing this. Don't you feel the same way?', and I replied, 'But why? Isn't it simply a matter of following these steps?'.", Ryu Jun Yeol said, explaining how different people he and Kim Tae Ri are.
Kim Tae Ri & Ryu Jun Yeol
"No, what bothered me was the way you said it. It felt like you were saying, 'There's nothing in this world that can make me anxious.'. You were giving off a vibe that said, 'I'm very happy'.", Kim Tae Ri recalled.

She then told Na Young-seok, "I thought he was lying. I believed that no human being could be like that. So I tried to figure out what kind of person he is, and we eventually became friends.", she said, chuckling.
Kim Tae Ri & Ryu Jun Yeol
Na Young-seok, who worked with Ryu Jun Yeol before, told the actress that Ryu Jun Yeol he saw had the qualities she described; happy and never anxious.

"Well, yes! He totally is like that.", Kim Tae Ri exclaimed and said, "That's why I came to accept that he hasn't been hiding behind a mask, that he truly is that kind of person."
 

(Credit= '채널십오야' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지