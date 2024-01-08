[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Tells Why She Used to Think Everything Ryu Jun Yeol Said Were Lies

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Tae Ri shared how she felt about actor Ryu Jun Yeol when they first met.Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Kim Woo Bin of the movie 'Alienoid' guested on the January 5 episode of producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show.Reflecting on the time when she first met Ryu Jun Yeol for the movie, 'Little Forest' (2018), Kim Tae Ri said, "I tried really hard to bond with Ryu Jun Yeol when we first met."She then remarked, "Everything he said seemed like lies to me.", bursting into laughter."It made me curious. I thought Ryu Jun Yeol was hiding behind a mask and was determined to find out what was behind it one day.", she said.Ryu Jun Yeol recalled, "At first, she asked me some questions. Since we both debuted around the same time, we had similar concerns and made the same mistakes. So we talked a lot and soon realized how different our personalities were.""I'm a pretty laid-back type who rarely gets nervous, but Kim Tae Ri has a lot on her mind. Kim Tae Ri later told me she was quite annoyed after talking to me for the first time. I remember her telling me, 'I'm nervous about doing this. Don't you feel the same way?', and I replied, 'But why? Isn't it simply a matter of following these steps?'.", Ryu Jun Yeol said, explaining how different people he and Kim Tae Ri are."No, what bothered me was the way you said it. It felt like you were saying, 'There's nothing in this world that can make me anxious.'. You were giving off a vibe that said, 'I'm very happy'.", Kim Tae Ri recalled.She then told Na Young-seok, "I thought he was lying. I believed that no human being could be like that. So I tried to figure out what kind of person he is, and we eventually became friends.", she said, chuckling.Na Young-seok, who worked with Ryu Jun Yeol before, told the actress that Ryu Jun Yeol he saw had the qualities she described; happy and never anxious."Well, yes! He totally is like that.", Kim Tae Ri exclaimed and said, "That's why I came to accept that he hasn't been hiding behind a mask, that he truly is that kind of person."(Credit= '채널십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)