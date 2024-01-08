[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Tells Why She Used to Think Everything Ryu Jun Yeol Said Were Lies

Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Kim Woo Bin of the movie 'Alienoid' guested on the January 5 episode of producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show.
Reflecting on the time when she first met Ryu Jun Yeol for the movie, 'Little Forest' (2018), Kim Tae Ri said, "I tried really hard to bond with Ryu Jun Yeol when we first met."
She then remarked, "Everything he said seemed like lies to me.", bursting into laughter.
"It made me curious. I thought Ryu Jun Yeol was hiding behind a mask and was determined to find out what was behind it one day.", she said.
"I'm a pretty laid-back type who rarely gets nervous, but Kim Tae Ri has a lot on her mind. Kim Tae Ri later told me she was quite annoyed after talking to me for the first time. I remember her telling me, 'I'm nervous about doing this. Don't you feel the same way?', and I replied, 'But why? Isn't it simply a matter of following these steps?'.", Ryu Jun Yeol said, explaining how different people he and Kim Tae Ri are.
She then told Na Young-seok, "I thought he was lying. I believed that no human being could be like that. So I tried to figure out what kind of person he is, and we eventually became friends.", she said, chuckling.
"Well, yes! He totally is like that.", Kim Tae Ri exclaimed and said, "That's why I came to accept that he hasn't been hiding behind a mask, that he truly is that kind of person."
