[SBS Star] "I Didn't Know Until..." BLACKPINK JISOO Reveals When She Realized She Was Pretty
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Know Until..." BLACKPINK JISOO Reveals When She Realized She Was Pretty

Published 2024.01.08 17:27 Updated 2024.01.08 17:30 View Count
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed when she realized that she was pretty. 

On January 5, JISOO guested on Hyeri's new YouTube show 'Hyell's Club'. 

In this show, JISOO was seen busily answering many of the questions fans asked the production team in advance.

One of the questions the production team received was one that a great number of fans around the world wanted to be answered for years. 

The question was, "Since when were you beautiful, JISOO?" 
JISOO laughed at the randomness of the question, then paused for a bit to think. 

After thinking for a little while, JISOO answered, "I actually didn't know I was pretty until I was in high school. Until high school, I was always like, 'Me? Beautiful? No, I don't think so.'" 

She resumed, "But when I was in high school, people started telling me that I was popular. That was a big shock to me, as I was far from being a popular girl in middle school." 
Raising her eyebrows, Hyeri asked, "Are you sure you weren't popular in middle school? Maybe you were just not aware that you were." 

JISOO shook her head sideways and stated, "No, no. I'm pretty sure. I had a triangle-kimbap-shaped hairstyle then. I mean, that hairstyle was a thing back then, but..." 

The BLACKPINK member went on, "Anyway, I began thinking, 'I'm popular...? Am I? Really?' in high school. It was because my desk was always filled with pastries and drinks from other students when I arrived at school in the morning. There were even handwritten letters on my desk." 

She laughingly added, "So, that's why I was like, 'Oh, I guess this means I'm pretty. People must like the way I look.'" 
 

Born in January 1995, JISOO received K-pop training for about five years before making her debut as a member of BLACKPINK in the summer of 2016. 

She is considered the most beautiful member of BLACKPINK; she is dubbed the 'face genius K-pop idol' as well. 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
