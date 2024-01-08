[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Worries About Song Ji-hyo Being Too Thin; She Says, "I've Been Unwell Lately"

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kim Jong-kook worried about actress Song Ji-hyo being too thin.On January 7, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube channel with a new video.The video was an edited version of the live broadcast Kim Jong-kook held on the first day of the year.In this video, Kim Jong-kook was seen speaking to his subscribers about various things, with some guests at times.During his conversation, he told them that there was going to be one surprise guest arriving soon.This was what he said to them: "Since I'm in Hongdae at the moment, I messaged this friend to see if she could join me. And you know what? She said yes right away. So, she's on her way here now. She's consumed a little bit of alcohol though. Do bear that in mind, people."A little while later, Song Ji-hyo entered the studio, wearing comfortable clothes with no make-up.Looking bright red from alcohol consumption, Song Ji-hyo shyly laughed and sat next to Kim Jong-kook after waving hello to the camera.Once Song Ji-hyo was seated, Kim Jong-kook thanked her for dropping by even though he had abruptly invited her to come, then began letting the world know how loyal she was.He stated, "I mean, I don't know what she's like with other groups of people, but with the members of 'Running Man', she's never like, 'No.' I've never seen anyone like this before. She's incredible. An amazingly loyal person."Then, Kim Jong-kook noticed that she had lost weight, so he said to her, "You should start exercising in 2024, and cut back on drinking alcohol."With a worried look on his face, he continued, "Ji-hyo, you are way too thin. She's lost a great amount of weight in recent weeks, guys."Song Ji-hyo responded, "Yeah, I wasn't feeling very well lately. That's why. Because I was unwell, I took some time off everything and took some rest for about two weeks. I just stayed in bed the whole time. I loved it. I seriously love lying down, doing nothing."Sighing, Kim Jong-kook told her, "Okay, I get it. You love staying in bed, yes, but you should exercise. You know there is equipment that you can use while lying down. There are lots of them in the gym. Use them. You need more muscles, Ji-hyo."He sounded as if he was truly worried about her, and their 'Running Man' friendship made many fans smile.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)