[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Reveals Cho Hye Won's Response to His Marriage Mention During Acceptance Speech

Actor Lee Jang-woo shared his girlfriend, actress Cho Hye Won's reaction to his heartfelt mention of her at the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards.On the January 5 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', the cast members (Jeon Hyun Moo, Park Na-rae, Lee Jang-woo, Kim Dae-ho, Kian84, KEY, and CODE KUNST) shared some behind-the-scenes stories from the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards.While watching the ceremony at the studio, the members reached the part where Lee Jang-woo won the Top Excellence Award for his work on 'I Live Alone'.During his speech, Lee Jang-woo said, "My mom and dad are currently watching this at Mungyeong (a city in North Gyeongsang Province), and they have been telling me to get married. I'm sorry, Dad, but since I won the award today, I'll have to live alone for a while longer.", he said this because the show is about the single lives of celebrities.The actor continued, "Then, to my girlfriend who has been working tirelessly..."; the audience at the site responded enthusiastically."We might need to delay our marriage for a little while. Can I please have a little more time on 'I Live Alone'? I love you very much.", he remarked with a smile, then went on to thank his future mother-in-law and wish his parents good health.After watching Lee Jang-woo's speech, Park Na-rae asked him, "How did Cho Hye Won feel about your acceptance speech?""She said she was very touched.", he replied, "We hadn't really discussed marriage before. She said she appreciated me for mentioning our marriage first."Meanwhile, Lee Jang-woo made his relationship with 8-year-younger Cho Hye Won public last June.The two actors reportedly developed a romantic relationship after working together in KBS' drama 'My Only One' (2018).Lee Jang-woo's agency, HUNUS Entertainment, acknowledged their relationship, stating, "The two had met while working on a project together. They became close and eventually became lovers. Their love has been growing steadily, based on a strong foundation of trust. We ask for your love and support for their relationship."Cho Hye Won's agency, SWMP, stated, "As reported, the two got to know each other while working on a project, and now they are in a serious relationship."(Credit= '엠뚜루마뚜루 : MBC 공식 종합 채널' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube, 'hye1_jo' Instagram)(SBS Star)