뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Reveals Cho Hye Won's Response to His Marriage Mention During Acceptance Speech
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Reveals Cho Hye Won's Response to His Marriage Mention During Acceptance Speech

Published 2024.01.08 14:29 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Reveals Cho Hye Wons Response to His Marriage Mention During Acceptance Speech
Actor Lee Jang-woo shared his girlfriend, actress Cho Hye Won's reaction to his heartfelt mention of her at the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards.

On the January 5 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', the cast members (Jeon Hyun Moo, Park Na-rae, Lee Jang-woo, Kim Dae-ho, Kian84, KEY, and CODE KUNST) shared some behind-the-scenes stories from the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards.

While watching the ceremony at the studio, the members reached the part where Lee Jang-woo won the Top Excellence Award for his work on 'I Live Alone'.

During his speech, Lee Jang-woo said, "My mom and dad are currently watching this at Mungyeong (a city in North Gyeongsang Province), and they have been telling me to get married. I'm sorry, Dad, but since I won the award today, I'll have to live alone for a while longer.", he said this because the show is about the single lives of celebrities.
Lee Jang-woo & Cho Hye Won
The actor continued, "Then, to my girlfriend who has been working tirelessly..."; the audience at the site responded enthusiastically.

"We might need to delay our marriage for a little while. Can I please have a little more time on 'I Live Alone'? I love you very much.", he remarked with a smile, then went on to thank his future mother-in-law and wish his parents good health.
Lee Jang-woo & Cho Hye Won
After watching Lee Jang-woo's speech, Park Na-rae asked him, "How did Cho Hye Won feel about your acceptance speech?"

"She said she was very touched.", he replied, "We hadn't really discussed marriage before. She said she appreciated me for mentioning our marriage first."
Lee Jang-woo & Cho Hye Won
Meanwhile, Lee Jang-woo made his relationship with 8-year-younger Cho Hye Won public last June.

The two actors reportedly developed a romantic relationship after working together in KBS' drama 'My Only One' (2018).

Lee Jang-woo's agency, HUNUS Entertainment, acknowledged their relationship, stating, "The two had met while working on a project together. They became close and eventually became lovers. Their love has been growing steadily, based on a strong foundation of trust. We ask for your love and support for their relationship."

Cho Hye Won's agency, SWMP, stated, "As reported, the two got to know each other while working on a project, and now they are in a serious relationship."
Lee Jang-woo & Cho Hye Won
(Credit= '엠뚜루마뚜루 : MBC 공식 종합 채널' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube, 'hye1_jo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지