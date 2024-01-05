뉴스
[SBS Star] Director Choi Dong-hoon Says 'Good-Looking' Kim Woo Bin's Hard Work Surprised Him
[SBS Star] Director Choi Dong-hoon Says 'Good-Looking' Kim Woo Bin's Hard Work Surprised Him

Published 2024.01.05
[SBS Star] Director Choi Dong-hoon Says Good-Looking Kim Woo Bins Hard Work Surprised Him
Director Choi Dong-hoon of 'Alienoid' thanked actor Kim Woo Bin for giving his best effort in the movie after overcoming cancer.

Choi Dong-hoon talked to a news outlet about his upcoming film 'Alienoid Part 2' on January 5.

The first part of the movie was released in 2022 and was Kim Woo Bin's first work after he recovered from cancer.

Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017.

The actor shared the news of his full recovery in 2019, then returned with 'Alienoid Part 1' in 2022.
Kim Woo Bin
"I decided to go along with Kim Woo Bin's health status when it comes to his involvement in the film.", the director said.

"Kim Woo Bin's first role, 'Guard', was supposed to be a small part. But after he told me, 'Director, my muscles are getting stronger.', I gave him more scenes."

"He is a good-looking actor who doesn't need to show that he can act well. But Kim Woo Bin tries, and he tries very hard. He is always like, 'Let's do one more take.', and it's hard to say no to that. He keeps trying until he feels satisfied. He never complains, no matter how tough the filming gets."

The director added, "He had always been nice, but I think he has become even more admirable. Working with him on this film was a joyous experience as I got to follow his journey to recovery."
Kim Woo Bin
Choi Dong-hoon also talked about two other actors in 'Alienoid', Kim Tae Ri and Ryu Jun Yeol.

"I've been interested in Kim Tae Ri since I watched director Park Chan-wook's 'The Handmaiden'. I knew she had something special.", the director said, adding, "She's known to be shy and doesn't drink, so I didn't know how to reach her. However, she eagerly joined the cast, which I greatly appreciated."

"Kim Tae Ri would often stay on the set even after the day's shooting was over. Without changing her clothes, she sits beside the camera and starts asking questions about what is happening in the movie. Out of all the actors in the cast, she was always the one asking the most questions about the character.", he recalled.

Then, about Ryu Jun Yeol, the director said, "He is very clever."

"His character, 'Mureuk' is quirky and unpredictable. He thought a lot about how to show the clumsy 'Mureuk' becoming a true master.", he added.
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= '____kimwoobin' Instagram, CJ ENM, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
