[SBS Star] Lee Seo Jin Reveals a Hilarious Message He Recently Received from Han Ji Min

Actor Lee Seo Jin revealed a hilarious message he recently received from his close actor friend Han Ji Min.On January 1, a new episode of entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego' was unveiled.During his conversation with Yu Jae Seok, Lee Seo Jin mentioned his friendship with Han Ji Min and actress Jung Yumi.Lee Seo Jin said, "I worked with both of them, and I used to tease them all the time. Since I was older than they were, they probably thought that I was a bit too much."Yu Jae Seok responded, "Oh, in that case, you should apologize to them," adding while pointing at one of the cameras in front of them, "How about apologizing to them now?"With confused expressions all over his face, Lee Seo Jin replied, "What are you talking about? Things have changed over time. They are the ones who make fun of me now! There's no need to apologize!" which made Yu Jae Seok crack up.Then, Lee Seo Jin shared an interesting story about them, "In my recent interview, I was asked which of the two―Ji Min or Yumi―gave me a harder time. Another question that I was asked was, whether it was Ji Min or Yumi who made me laugh more."He continued, "At the time, I was like, 'Ji-min has to be the one who gives me a harder time; she teases me more than anyone else. But I do spend more time with Yumi because we're constantly shooting stuff together. So, I guess Yumi makes me laugh more.'"He went on, "Immediately after that interview was published online, I received a message from Ji Min, saying, 'Seriously?! What the heck?' So, I told her, 'See? Do you see yourself? You're giving me a hard time right now! You do this to me all the time!'"Yu Jae Seok laughed hard, then commented, "Well, hyung. I hate to break it to you, but what goes around comes around!"(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, MBC Lee San, Wind of the Palace)(SBS Star)