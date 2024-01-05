뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seo Jin Reveals a Hilarious Message He Recently Received from Han Ji Min
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Seo Jin Reveals a Hilarious Message He Recently Received from Han Ji Min

Published 2024.01.05 17:28 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Seo Jin Reveals a Hilarious Message He Recently Received from Han Ji Min
Actor Lee Seo Jin revealed a hilarious message he recently received from his close actor friend Han Ji Min. 

On January 1, a new episode of entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego' was unveiled. 

During his conversation with Yu Jae Seok, Lee Seo Jin mentioned his friendship with Han Ji Min and actress Jung Yumi. 

Lee Seo Jin said, "I worked with both of them, and I used to tease them all the time. Since I was older than they were, they probably thought that I was a bit too much." 

Yu Jae Seok responded, "Oh, in that case, you should apologize to them," adding while pointing at one of the cameras in front of them, "How about apologizing to them now?" 

With confused expressions all over his face, Lee Seo Jin replied, "What are you talking about? Things have changed over time. They are the ones who make fun of me now! There's no need to apologize!" which made Yu Jae Seok crack up. 
Pinggyego
Pinggyego
Then, Lee Seo Jin shared an interesting story about them, "In my recent interview, I was asked which of the two―Ji Min or Yumi―gave me a harder time. Another question that I was asked was, whether it was Ji Min or Yumi who made me laugh more." 

He continued, "At the time, I was like, 'Ji-min has to be the one who gives me a harder time; she teases me more than anyone else. But I do spend more time with Yumi because we're constantly shooting stuff together. So, I guess Yumi makes me laugh more.'" 

He went on, "Immediately after that interview was published online, I received a message from Ji Min, saying, 'Seriously?! What the heck?' So, I told her, 'See? Do you see yourself? You're giving me a hard time right now! You do this to me all the time!'" 

Yu Jae Seok laughed hard, then commented, "Well, hyung. I hate to break it to you, but what goes around comes around!" 
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, MBC Lee San, Wind of the Palace) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지