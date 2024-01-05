[SBS Star] Ahn Eun-jin Shares How Sweetly Namkoong Min Reacted When She Could Not Cry

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ahn Eun-jin shared how sweetly actor Namkoong Min comforted her when she could not cry in the scenes where she had to.On January 4, one fashion magazine released a video of Ahn Eun-jin on YouTube.The video showed Ahn Eun-jin playing 'This or That'; the first set of questions was personal questions, while the next set of questions was work-related questions.In the second half of the game, Ahn Eun-jin was asked, "Which skill would you prefer to possess: the ability to memorize all the lines in the script after reading it only once or the ability to always come up with amazing lines on the spot?"Without hesitation, Ahn Eun-jin chose the former one, explaining, "When shootings are unexpectedly scheduled or rescheduled to a date that is only a few days away, I'm usually in a rush to memorize all my lines. I get really nervous when I don't have everything in my head yet, so that would be an awesome ability to have."The question after that was, "Which situation is better: you're unable to continue filming because you can't stop laughing or because you can't cry?"Ahn Eun-jin answered, "Oh, both situations sound harsh. But I think I would prefer the latter one. Although the scene may turn out better if I cry, it's still going to be fine even if I don't cry, as long as I express my emotions well. It's just so much harder to stop laughing once I start it. So, I believe the second one would be a slightly better situation."Then, the production crew asked Ahn Eun-jin, "Have you experienced anything like that while you were filming 'My Dearest?"; 'My Dearest' is a historical romance series led by Ahn Eun-jin and Namkoong Min that ended last November.Ahn Eun-jin responded, "Of course, I have! Not only did each of our shoots last for hours, but I also had to be extra emotional in every single scene. So, I sometimes struggled to cry when I had."Smiling, she continued, "Whenever I struggled to cry though, Namkoong Min comforted me by telling me, 'It's okay. Even though no tears came out of your eyes, people will still be able to feel you. You did well. Don't worry.' He was my rock on site.'"(Credit= MBC My Dearest, 'Marie Claire Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)