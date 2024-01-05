[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol·Kim Tae Ri Exchange Friendly Banter After Mentioning Each Other in Interviews

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol and actress Kim Tae Ri playfully mentioned each other during their interviews and had a funny conversation afterward.On January 4, Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Tae Ri gave a series of individual interviews to the press about their upcoming movie, 'Alienoid Part 2'; each of them talked in different parts of a coffee shop.The two actors worked together on the 2018 film, 'Little Forest' and have since formed a strong bond of trust and friendship.Ryu Jun Yeol went to the interview before Kim Tae Ri and was asked if he congratulated her on winning the Grand Prize at the SBS Drama Awards at the end of 2023."Yesterday was the premiere event of 'Alienoid Part 2', and everyone congratulated Kim Tae Ri. Honestly, I didn't know about her win. I don't usually watch TV, and I've been busy with personal projects at the end of the year, so I didn't know.", Ryu Jun Yeol answered candidly.He continued, "But since everyone else was doing it, I congratulated her without knowing why. I acted like I knew what was going on.""I eventually found out that she won the Grand Prize, which was no surprise. I know she takes her work seriously and spends a lot of time thinking about acting. She is an actor who is always ready for her role.", Ryu Jun Yeol stated, expressing his heartfelt congratulations to Kim Tae Ri.After his interview, Kim Tae Ri also had an interview and talked about Ryu Jun Yeol's earlier comments about her.When Kim Tae Ri heard that Ryu Jun Yeol said he did not know about her Grand Prize win, she jokingly said, "That's ridiculous and nonsensical!""But I don't mind. I don't congratulate Ryu Jun Yeol on every single award he wins, either.", Kim Tae Ri added casually, causing the reporters to burst into laughter.Later that day, Ryu Jun Yeol walked by Kim Tae Ri while she was doing another interview; he had just finished his interview and was leaving.Ryu Jun Yeol, who seemed to have read Kim Tae Ri's earlier interview about him, nodded to her and playfully said, "Ridiculous and nonsensical, huh?"Then, all jokes aside, Ryu Jun Yeol gave Kim Tae Ri his sincere congratulations on winning the Grand Prize, and she replied, "Okay, thanks."; their friendly exchange ended this episode delightfully.That day, the two actors showed trust and respect for each other throughout their interviews."Ryu Jun Yeol was my rock during the filming of 'Alienoid Part 2'. He has been a big help.", said Kim Tae Ri, while Ryu Jun Yeol admitted, "I have an easygoing tendency, which can sometimes lead to a lack of necessary tension. I learned a lot from watching Kim Tae Ri while we were filming."(Credit= CJ ENM, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)