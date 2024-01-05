[SBS Star] '41-Year-Old' Kim Ah-joong Shares How Much She Wants to Get Married

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

'41-year-old' actress Kim Ah-joong shared her hopes of getting married.On January 4 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 3', the sixth day at their business 'Asian Market' in Marina, California, was shown.In this episode, Kim Ah-joong and actor Park Byung Eun were seen driving to a nearby supermarket to get some fresh seafood.On their way back to 'Asian Market', after buying what they needed, Kim Ah-joong and Park Byung Eun casually talked about life.While on the topic of marriage, Park Byung Eun asked Kim Ah-joong her thoughts on marriage.Kim Ah-joong answered, "Oh, I think anybody who manages to find someone they want to marry is a lucky person. It's honestly not that easy to meet someone like that, you know. I wish to have that kind of luck in my life too. I really hope I will get lucky like them one day."She resumed, "If you get the feeling of wanting to marry someone, that means you trust them enough to spend the rest of your life with them. You also need love in addition to trust. Things like that just don't happen easily."Park Byung Eun responded with a nod, "Yeah, you're right," then jokingly commented, "How about we go to Vegas now? Shall we go? Yes?"Kim Ah-joong burst out laughing at his playful remark, then told him to keep going to 'Asian Market'.When they got to 'Asian Market', they were immediately welcomed back by the actors there; one of the actors who were welcoming them, Yoon Kyung Ho, noticed that Park Byung Eun was wearing a nice coat when they were simply going to a supermarket close by.Yoon Kyung Ho could not help but ask Kim Ah-joong what was going on, and Kim Ah-joong told him, "He tried to go to Vegas with me!"At the end of the day, when all actors sat around for dinner, Yoon Kyung-ho mentioned this, and Kim Ah-joong told everyone how she could see right through Park Byung Eun when he said, "Let's go to Vegas!" to her.Kim Ah-joong stated, "As you know, there are lots of wedding venues in Vegas where you can get married on that day. And he tried to take me there!"Playfully smiling, Park Byung Eun commented, "Nobody would ever know how sad I felt about having to come back to 'Asian Market' instead of going to Vegas!"(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 3, 'ashia_kim' Instagram)(SBS Star)