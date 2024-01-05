뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '41-Year-Old' Kim Ah-joong Shares How Much She Wants to Get Married
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] '41-Year-Old' Kim Ah-joong Shares How Much She Wants to Get Married

Published 2024.01.05 14:05 Updated 2024.01.05 14:09 View Count
[SBS Star] 41-Year-Old Kim Ah-joong Shares How Much She Wants to Get Married
'41-year-old' actress Kim Ah-joong shared her hopes of getting married.

On January 4 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 3', the sixth day at their business 'Asian Market' in Marina, California, was shown. 

In this episode, Kim Ah-joong and actor Park Byung Eun were seen driving to a nearby supermarket to get some fresh seafood. 

On their way back to 'Asian Market', after buying what they needed, Kim Ah-joong and Park Byung Eun casually talked about life. 
Unexpected Business 3
While on the topic of marriage, Park Byung Eun asked Kim Ah-joong her thoughts on marriage. 

Kim Ah-joong answered, "Oh, I think anybody who manages to find someone they want to marry is a lucky person. It's honestly not that easy to meet someone like that, you know. I wish to have that kind of luck in my life too. I really hope I will get lucky like them one day." 

She resumed, "If you get the feeling of wanting to marry someone, that means you trust them enough to spend the rest of your life with them. You also need love in addition to trust. Things like that just don't happen easily." 

Park Byung Eun responded with a nod, "Yeah, you're right," then jokingly commented, "How about we go to Vegas now? Shall we go? Yes?" 

Kim Ah-joong burst out laughing at his playful remark, then told him to keep going to 'Asian Market'. 
Unexpected Business 3
When they got to 'Asian Market', they were immediately welcomed back by the actors there; one of the actors who were welcoming them, Yoon Kyung Ho, noticed that Park Byung Eun was wearing a nice coat when they were simply going to a supermarket close by. 

Yoon Kyung Ho could not help but ask Kim Ah-joong what was going on, and Kim Ah-joong told him, "He tried to go to Vegas with me!" 
Unexpected Business 3
At the end of the day, when all actors sat around for dinner, Yoon Kyung-ho mentioned this, and Kim Ah-joong told everyone how she could see right through Park Byung Eun when he said, "Let's go to Vegas!" to her. 

Kim Ah-joong stated, "As you know, there are lots of wedding venues in Vegas where you can get married on that day. And he tried to take me there!" 

Playfully smiling, Park Byung Eun commented, "Nobody would ever know how sad I felt about having to come back to 'Asian Market' instead of going to Vegas!" 
Unexpected Business 3
(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 3, 'ashia_kim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지