[SBS Star] "I Recently Left and..." SJ KyuHyun with 18-Year Dorm Life Says He Regrets Not Leaving Earlier

On January 4, a new episode of Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night' was posted online.
This episode of 'Thursday Night' featured KyuHyun; he gave an update on his life during the show.
In specific, he shared how his life has changed after leaving his longtime agency SM Entertainment; he recently signed with Antenna Music.
Recalling the time when he first joined the dorm, he said, "I got my own room in the dorm later on, but I didn't have one at first, because I was the last one to join Super Junior. I used to keep all my things in my suitcase and move around different rooms, sleeping here and there."
"These days, I've been thinking to myself, 'Why didn't I leave earlier?' It was totally insane of me for staying there for that long!" he laughed and added, "There is no reason why one should live in a dorm for as long as 18 years. Seriously!"
He explained, "It wasn't like I didn't have the freedom to do things freely when I used to live in the dorm, but I constantly had to be conscious of what I did at that time. I would always feel like I might bother them by doing something, like bringing friends over. But now, I can do whatever I want. I can even walk around with nothing on after a shower!"
(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)