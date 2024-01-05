[SBS Star] "I Recently Left and..." SJ KyuHyun with 18-Year Dorm Life Says He Regrets Not Leaving Earlier

이미지 확대하기

KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior stated that he deeply regrets not leaving the group's dorm earlier.On January 4, a new episode of Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night' was posted online.This episode of 'Thursday Night' featured KyuHyun; he gave an update on his life during the show.In specific, he shared how his life has changed after leaving his longtime agency SM Entertainment; he recently signed with Antenna Music.KyuHyun started off by saying, "I lived in Super Junior's dorm for like 18 years. Can you believe that? It's not that easy to live in a dorm for 18 years, you know. I'm probably the only K-pop idol who's lived in a dorm for that long."Recalling the time when he first joined the dorm, he said, "I got my own room in the dorm later on, but I didn't have one at first, because I was the last one to join Super Junior. I used to keep all my things in my suitcase and move around different rooms, sleeping here and there."Then, KyuHyun noted that it has been about four months since he started living alone, and he told Cho Hyun-ah his true feelings about it."These days, I've been thinking to myself, 'Why didn't I leave earlier?' It was totally insane of me for staying there for that long!" he laughed and added, "There is no reason why one should live in a dorm for as long as 18 years. Seriously!"When Cho Hyun-ah asked what he likes the most about living by himself, KyuHyun replied, "Well, I have the freedom to do what I want now."He explained, "It wasn't like I didn't have the freedom to do things freely when I used to live in the dorm, but I constantly had to be conscious of what I did at that time. I would always feel like I might bother them by doing something, like bringing friends over. But now, I can do whatever I want. I can even walk around with nothing on after a shower!"(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)