[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Talks About Listening to Kim Woo Bin's Heartbreaking Story About His Cancer Battle
[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Talks About Listening to Kim Woo Bin's Heartbreaking Story About His Cancer Battle

Published 2024.01.04 18:14
[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Talks About Listening to Kim Woo Bins Heartbreaking Story About His Cancer Battle
Actor Ryu Jun Yeol spoke about the time when another actor Kim Woo Bin told him about his cancer battle. 

In the morning of January 4, Ryu Jun Yeol sat down for an interview with the press to discuss his upcoming film 'Alienoid 2', which is to hit the theaters on January 10. 

Regarding his chemistry with the co-star Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol said, "Our characters don't meet much in the movie, so we tried to spend as much time outside work as we could. And that helped when we did act with each other."
Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Woo Bin
Reporters got curious and asked what kind of things they talked about when they met up; Ryu Jun Yeol replied, "Nothing that special, I would say. We probably touched on the topics that most other people in their 30s would touch on." 

He went into a little more detail after that, "Like... We would share what sort of feelings we have lately, what the best ways are to manage time and things like that. We never really talked about work." 
Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Woo Bin
Afterward, Ryu Jun Yeol carefully mentioned one other thing they spoke about during their meet-up. 

The actor stated, "Woo Bin also told me about his battle with cancer. He told me the full story and... His story kind of surprised me. I don't know. I had a lot of thoughts then." 

He continued, "It's not like he made me feel uncomfortable with his story or anything. In fact, he made sure I wasn't feeling uncomfortable while he gave me details of his battle. It was more like, his story made me realized how truly tough it may have been for him during that time." 
Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Woo Bin
Previously in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.

At that time, he immediately halted all his activities in the industry to focus on his treatment and recovery.

Then in November 2019, the actor announced that he has fully recovered. 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
