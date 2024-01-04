[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Says He Is Willing to Attend a Possible Reunion of the 'Reply 1988' Cast

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol shared that he is willing to attend a possible reunion for 'Reply 1988' on its 10th anniversary.On January 4, Ryu Jun Yeol had an interview with a news outlet about his upcoming project, 'Alienoid Part 2'.During the interview, tvN's hit television series 'Reply 1988' (2015), one of the most representative works of the actor, was mentioned.'Reply 1988' is the third one of tvN's 'Reply' series; it follows the success of 2012's 'Reply 1997' and 2013's 'Reply 1994'.Since 'Reply 1988' was a huge hit, its main cast members, Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Ko Kyoung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Dong Hwi, had their share of popularity.Back to the interview, Ryu Jun Yeol was asked if there would be a reunion of the 'Reply 1988' cast when the series turns ten, like how the 'Reply 1997' cast members gathered together on their tenth anniversary; their reunion was recorded and uploaded on the YouTube channel of actor Lee Si Eon, one of the cast.Ryu Jun Yeol responded, "I didn't know that the 'Reply 1997' members had a reunion. I suppose a 'Reply 1988' reunion could happen if there is a suitable platform."The actor resumed, "I was recently asked who is my closest friend in the industry. I was puzzled since I couldn't figure out when I call someone my close friend. Even if I only see someone once or twice a year, maybe I could consider them my close friend if I feel a strong bond when we meet.""The 'Reply 1988' cast members are like that to me. We've been consistently updating each other about our lives. I want to celebrate ten years of the series with them, and also see them every other year, with everyone in good health."Ryu Jun Yeol then went on to share his New Year's resolution."I had a lot on my mind at the end of last year. At that time, the snow came by, adding to my already sentimental mood. I did some writing during that time. I usually don't care about making New Year's resolutions, but lately, I've been thinking a lot about not letting go of precious things.", said the actor.'Alienoid Part 2', is a sequel to 2022's 'Alienoid Part 1'; this science fantasy action movie is set to premiere on January 10.(Credit= CJ ENM, 'reply_tvN' X)(SBS Star)