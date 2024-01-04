뉴스
Published 2024.01.04 14:35 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyomin & Ham Eun Jung Share How Desperately They Want to Hold T-ARA Concert
Hyomin and Ham Eun Jung of K-pop girl group T-ARA shared how desperately they want to hold the group's concert. 

Recently, Hyomin featured in singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's member Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show 'Thursday Night'. 

The video showed Hyomin and Cho Hyun-ah having a conversation about their career over some food and drinks. 
T-ARA
During their conversation, Cho Hyun-ah mentioned T-ARA's comeback with a song 'ALL KILL' in November 2021. 

Cho Hyun-ah told Hyomin, "As a fan, I loved that you guys returned to the industry with new music. After your comeback, I started wanting T-ARA's concert to take place. How incredible would that be?!" 

Hyomin replied, "Yeah, it was actually the same for me. It was nice to make a comeback. And as I performed for our fans for the first time in years, my desire to hold the group's concert became stronger and stronger. If all of us feel this way, then I guess it can eventually happen, but... I don't know. It's not that easy." 
T-ARA
Since they were speaking about T-ARA activities, Hyomin was like, "Let me call Eun Jung." 

Then, Hyomin video-called Ham Eun-jung, who picked it up right away. 

Ham Eun-jung said, "I just got home," then as she noticed Hyomin wearing a sexy sleeveless top, she laughingly asked, "Why are you wearing something like that?" 

Laughing, Hyomin answered, "I know, I know. It's just that it's my first time appearing in a show in a while and I wanted to make sure I didn't get too hot, since you know, I get really hot when I drink." 

Then, Cho Hyun-ah chimed in, saying, "What do you think about all the members of T-ARA holding a concert together?" 

With twinkling eyes, Ham Eun Jung replied, "Oh, that's definitely something I would love to make happen. In fact, I've constantly said to them, 'We must hold a concert together!'" making T-ARA fan Cho Hyun-ah smile. 
 

T-ARA made debut in July 2009; the group's hit songs include 'Bo Peep Bo Peep' (2009), 'Why Do You Act like This' (2010), 'Roly Poly' (2011) and many more. 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
