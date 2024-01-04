[SBS Star] 'An Actor with a Family Man Image' Kang Kyung-joon Gets Sued for Alleged Affair

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kang Kyung-joon was accused of having an affair with a married woman and found himself in a legal quagmire.In the lawsuit filed on December 26, 2023, the plaintiff said he is seeking 50 million won (approximately 38,000 dollars) in damages.The plaintiff accused Kang Kyung-joon of destroying their marriage by engaging in an affair with his wife.He claimed Kang Kyung-joon knew that his wife was married; the actor and his wife were co-workers.According to the plaintiff, there is evidence to support the allegations against Kang Kyung-joon.On December 3, Kang Kyung-joon expressed his surprise regarding the lawsuit.The actor told the media that there could be a misunderstanding, and declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations.He added that he would issue an official statement after some time had passed to resolve the situation.This accusation shocked everyone because of Kang Kyung-joon's reputation as a devoted husband and loving father.Back in May 2018, he married actress Jang Shin-young, who was a single mother of a 11-year-old son.He took her son as his own child, and the two stars had their own son in September 2019.In many of his television show appearances, including KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman', he has consistently portrayed himself as a family man.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)