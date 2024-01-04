뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'An Actor with a Family Man Image' Kang Kyung-joon Gets Sued for Alleged Affair
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'An Actor with a Family Man Image' Kang Kyung-joon Gets Sued for Alleged Affair

Published 2024.01.04 11:35 View Count
[SBS Star] An Actor with a Family Man Image Kang Kyung-joon Gets Sued for Alleged Affair
Actor Kang Kyung-joon was accused of having an affair with a married woman and found himself in a legal quagmire. 

In the lawsuit filed on December 26, 2023, the plaintiff said he is seeking 50 million won (approximately 38,000 dollars) in damages. 

The plaintiff accused Kang Kyung-joon of destroying their marriage by engaging in an affair with his wife. 

He claimed Kang Kyung-joon knew that his wife was married; the actor and his wife were co-workers. 

According to the plaintiff, there is evidence to support the allegations against Kang Kyung-joon. 
Kang Kyung-joon
On December 3, Kang Kyung-joon expressed his surprise regarding the lawsuit. 

The actor told the media that there could be a misunderstanding, and declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations. 

He added that he would issue an official statement after some time had passed to resolve the situation.
Kang Kyung-joon
This accusation shocked everyone because of Kang Kyung-joon's reputation as a devoted husband and loving father. 

Back in May 2018, he married actress Jang Shin-young, who was a single mother of a 11-year-old son. 

He took her son as his own child, and the two stars had their own son in September 2019. 

In many of his television show appearances, including KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman', he has consistently portrayed himself as a family man. 
Kang Kyung-joon
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지