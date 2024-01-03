뉴스
[SBS Star] Na Young-seok Recalls WOOZI·MINGYU's Frequent Shirtlessness During Filming of 'NANA TOUR'
Published 2024.01.03
Producer Na Young-seok revealed that WOOZI and MINGYU of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN had surprised him by not wearing shirts too often.

On January 3, the production presentation of tvN's upcoming television show 'NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN' took place at a hotel in Gangnam District, Seoul.

The event was attended by Na Young-seok and the 12 members of SEVENTEEN (S.COUPS, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, DK, MINGYU, THE 8, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, DINO), as well as the host, entertainer Park Kyeong-rim; however, one of the members, JEONGHAN could not attend due to an injury.
During the event, Na Young-seok said he discovered new things about SEUNGKWAN and WOOZI while filming the show.

He said, "SEUNGKWAN is often seen as someone who does well on TV shows. So, I thought he would be a vibrant, energetic person. But as I got to know him better, I found out that he is very thoughtful and delicate. SEUNGKWAN's depth, which was different from his usual image, truly left an impression on me."
As he went on to discuss what new aspect he had seen about WOOZI, Na Young-seok said, "He was shirtless too often!"

"WOOZI and MINGYU went around without shirts all the time like they didn't have any. Watching them, I wondered how I could get this show broadcasted.", he playfully said, causing laughter in the venue.
Then MINGYU said, "If the co-producer Shin Hyo-jung is watching now, I'm sorry to bother you, but please, add some clothing to our bodies with computer graphics."

"Well, you shouldn't have taken off your shirts in the first place.", SEUNGKWAN chimed in, "If you want the computer graphics to happen, you'll have to cover the cost yourself."

"See? What a thoughtful person SEUNGKWAN is!", Na Young-seok quipped, making everyone laugh loudly.
The producer continued, "I think the show succeeded in capturing each member as they really are. Each one of them radiates with their own uniqueness. I thoroughly enjoyed filming the show, to the point that I felt guilty to the SEVENTEEN fans for having all that fun with the SEVENTEEN members."

Meanwhile, 'NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN' features SEVENTEEN members on a trip to Italy with Na Young-seok, who has 20 years of experience in creating reality shows about travel as a tour guide.
(Credit= '채널십오야' YouTube, '15ya.baby' 'tvN_joy' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
