[SBS Star] Na Young-seok Recalls WOOZI·MINGYU's Frequent Shirtlessness During Filming of 'NANA TOUR'

On January 3, the production presentation of tvN's upcoming television show 'NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN' took place at a hotel in Gangnam District, Seoul.
The event was attended by Na Young-seok and the 12 members of SEVENTEEN (S.COUPS, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, DK, MINGYU, THE 8, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, DINO), as well as the host, entertainer Park Kyeong-rim; however, one of the members, JEONGHAN could not attend due to an injury.
He said, "SEUNGKWAN is often seen as someone who does well on TV shows. So, I thought he would be a vibrant, energetic person. But as I got to know him better, I found out that he is very thoughtful and delicate. SEUNGKWAN's depth, which was different from his usual image, truly left an impression on me."
"WOOZI and MINGYU went around without shirts all the time like they didn't have any. Watching them, I wondered how I could get this show broadcasted.", he playfully said, causing laughter in the venue.
"Well, you shouldn't have taken off your shirts in the first place.", SEUNGKWAN chimed in, "If you want the computer graphics to happen, you'll have to cover the cost yourself."
"See? What a thoughtful person SEUNGKWAN is!", Na Young-seok quipped, making everyone laugh loudly.
Meanwhile, 'NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN' features SEVENTEEN members on a trip to Italy with Na Young-seok, who has 20 years of experience in creating reality shows about travel as a tour guide.
(SBS Star)