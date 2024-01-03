[SBS Star] "'Celebrity Disease' Hit Me So Hard" MBLAQ Mir Mentions the Time He Felt He Was Very Special

이미지 확대하기

Mir of K-pop boy group MBLAQ talked about the time when he felt he was special, completely different from everybody else.On January 2, Mir guested on actresses Lee Hae Young and Ji Ye-eun's YouTube show 'Flower Garden Asylum'.During the talk, Mir confessed that he once suffered 'celebrity disease', where you start to think you are special, unlike 'normal' people, and act arrogant.Mir said, "After gaining some popularity, most people in this industry will get 'celebrity disease' at least once in their career span. I thankfully don't have it now, but I did have it in the past."Gasping in surprise, Lee Hae Young commented, "I would've never thought that you had 'celebrity disease', Mir. It's very hard to believe."Mir responded, "Well, I have. But I think it's good for popular stars to experience the life of a 'celebrity disease' patient. You can learn a lot from the experience."He went on, "Celebrities are likely to suffer from 'celebrity disease' because we make good money, everyone around us always does things for us and people constantly tell us how great we are. On top of that, we can pretty much get anything we want for free."Afterward, Mir reminisced about the time when he suffered from 'celebrity disease'."I was 21 then. I used to book a hotel in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, just to take a shower. I would enter my room, take a shower, then leave. The whole thing took no more than 20 minutes. You know how expensive hotels are in that area, right? But I just thought that was cool and something that only I could do because I was unlike 'them'. 'Celebrity disease' hit me hard."Then, Mir noted that there is only one way for celebrities with 'celebrity disease' to fully cure their disease, and that is to experience a major career slump."Once you hit the bottom, like the place where you had never imagined yourself to stand, 'celebrity disease' will naturally be cured. The best would be to recover from it before you hit rock bottom in your career though."Mir entered the K-pop industry as a member of MBLAQ in October 2009.MBLAQ's debut track 'Oh Yeah' was a smash hit, and the group rose to stardom right away.The two members of the group―Lee Joon and Cheondung left the group in 2014, and MBLAQ made a fresh start as a 3-member group following that.However, the group has not been active since early 2017; Mir currently runs a YouTube channel with his family.(Credit= '찹찹 ChopChop' YouTube, J.Tune Camp)(SBS Star)