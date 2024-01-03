[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Recalls Unconsciously Touching JENNIE's Mandoo-like Cheeks When They First Met

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri reminisced about unconsciously touching JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK's mandoo-like cute cheeks when they met for the very first time.On January 2, JENNIE participated in the recording for Lee Hyo-ri's upcoming talk show 'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet'.While talking together, Lee Hyo-ri flashed back to the moment when she met JENNIE for the first time.With a smile, Lee Hyo-ri stated, "I still remember that moment so vividly. It was back in 2017, when I was promoting 'Black'. I met you backstage at a music show studio."JENNIE also told Lee Hyo-ri that she clearly remembers it; she commented with a laugh, "It was right after your performance, wasn't it? At that time, all the K-pop acts were standing in the hallway to see you. While walking past me, you randomly touched my cheeks."Lee Hyo-ri cracked up, thinking back to that time, then explained, "Yeah, I did. It was just that you had such cute cheeks. Honestly, who could walk by without touching them? I know it was rude of me to touch somebody's face without consent, but I couldn't help it."She said further, "I mean, you're still a baby to me. But you were even babier back then. You looked at me so innocently. Your eyes were twinkling as well. I've never forgotten the feelings of your cheeks. It almost felt as if I were touching a bouncy rice cake. The feelings are still here at the tip of my fingers."Brightly smiling, JENNIE responded, "That night, my heart was pounding so fast that I struggled to fall asleep. It really was an amazing moment for me. I felt honored."After talking about her first encounter with JENNIE, Lee Hyo-ri mentioned her second encounter with JENNIE."A few years later, I saw you at an event held by one designer brand. You gave off different vibes then. You became much more mature. Not only were you leading the event, but you were also taking great care of everyone around. I was impressed to witness how much you had grown.""But that made me feel a bit distant. So, I couldn't approach you like first time I met you. On that day, I simply watched you from a distance," playfully adding, "I probably looked like your stalker then."Lee Hyo-ri's playful remark at the end made JENNIE burst into uncontrollable laughter.(Credit= KBS The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet, KBS Cool FM)(SBS Star)