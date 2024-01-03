[SBS Star] "I Wanted More Freedom" BLACKPINK JENNIE Explains Why She Started Her Own Label

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared why she started her own label.As the first guest of KBS' upcoming television show 'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet', JENNIE participated in the show's first recording at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on January 2.During her conversation with the host, singer Lee Hyo-ri, JENNIE talked about her latest development: starting her own agency.Apart from renewing her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities, JENNIE has recently revealed the launching of her very own label, ODD ATELIER.JENNIE told Lee Hyo-ri, "BLACKPINK's group activities will continue to be managed by the same agency I've worked with for the past seven years. However, I wanted more freedom and ease for my solo activities. That's why I started a company called ODD ATELIER.""My long-time crew joined me on this journey. With them, I want to do all my future work without any limitations.", she added.The BLACKPINK member then explained the meaning of the company's name, ODD ATELIER: "The name shows my desire to do well in my future works, even if the path I take is odd or different. It feels surreal to share all this with the world for the first time with a microphone in my hand. I'm happy to be doing this in front of you, unnie.", she told Lee Hyo-ri.JENNIE resumed, "I learned a lot at YG Entertainment, where I started as a trainee. But for the past few years, in the spirit of pushing my limits, I've been asking myself, 'What could I accomplish on my own in the future?'. I decided to be brave and take on a new challenge."When Lee Hyo-ri asked if ODD ATELIER plans to produce other artists, JENNIE said, "Actually, I didn't plan to. But while I was setting up the company, I did think about what it would be like and found the idea intriguing. However, we'll focus on this artist called JENNIE for now and consider it when a great opportunity comes."Lee Hyo-ri jokingly said, "My contract with Antenna, my current agency, ends in late February. So, do not hesitate to contact me. Produce me, please."; JENNIE responded with a playful, "Give us a call."(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'oddatelier' Instagram, KBS The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet)(SBS Star)