[SBS Star] "We Were Going Crazy As Our Agency..." Raina Recalls Running Away from the Dorm with Nana
[SBS Star] "We Were Going Crazy As Our Agency..." Raina Recalls Running Away from the Dorm with Nana

[SBS Star] "We Were Going Crazy As Our Agency..." Raina Recalls Running Away from the Dorm with Nana
Raina of disbanded K-pop girl group After School/Orange Caramel thought back to the time when she ran away from the dorm with the group's member Nana. 

On January 2 episode of E Channel X Channel S' television show 'Diva Sisters', Raina made a guest appearance. 

While 'Diva Sisters' and Raina spoke together, 'Diva Sisters' mentioned Orange Caramel's unique concepts that caught the eye of a lot of people back in the day.  

To this, Raina said, "For our concepts, we turned into various foods. One time, we were sushi, the next time, we were french fries. At first, we were all really embarrassed about our concepts. We were young, so that made things worse." 

She continued, "But we eventually got used to it. And the more albums we released, the more confident we became. After a few albums, we even felt like, 'Who else is going to do this besides us?'" 
Raina
Lee Ji Hye responded, "That's not how I know it though. What I heard is that Nana once ran away from the group's dorm because she couldn't take it anymore." 

Laughing hard, Raina told Lee Ji Hye, "Ah, yes. That was Nana and I. It was at the very beginning of Orange Caramel promotions." 

She then stated, "At the time, we were promoting 'Bang!' as After School members. As you know, 'Bang!' is a powerful song that sort of promotes women's empowerment. But once we got down the stage, we had to practice 'Magic Girl' as Orange Caramel members. 'Bang!' and 'Magic Girl' had completely contrasting concepts. 'Magic Girl' was cute, you know. It was hard to constantly switch between the two." 

She added, "On top of that, our agency put us into separate rooms and got us to practice making different facial expressions for like five to seven hours a day. They said the practice was crucial in order to pull off Orange Caramel concepts. It was unbelievably stressful." 
Raina
Because Raina was so stressed out, she said that she wanted to escape from reality for a bit, so she asked her manager if she could go see a movie at the movie theater one day. 

But as her manager told her that she could not, she decided to go rebel; Raina explained, "Nana and I were desperate for a time like that. We were on the verge of going totally insane. So, we decided not to listen to our manager and headed out together. We didn't go to the movie theater. We went to Nana's place and took some rest there." 

She went on, "The next morning, when we woke up, our manager was standing right in front of our faces. It was horrifying. She dragged us back to our agency building, where we were told to practice again. I remember crying my eyes out, telling her that I didn't want to." 
Raina
(Credit= E Channel X Channel S Diva Sisters) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지