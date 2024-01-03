[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Wrap Up 2023 with a Cute Date at J.Y. Park's Concert

이미지 확대하기

Singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were seen wrapping up 2023 with singer J.Y. Park's concert date.Recently, some videos taken at J.Y. Park's concert '80's Night', which took place at Olympic Hall, Seoul on December 31, 2023, started circulating online.All these videos had one thing in common; they showed J.Y. Park going around the audience in the middle of the concert.It was after people noticed RAIN and Kim Tae-hee in the videos that they began going viral.These videos showed J.Y. Park singing RAIN's track 'I Do', which is also a track that he produced.As J.Y. Park was circling the audience while he sang 'I Do', everyone around him waved at him to get his attention so that they could shake hands with him.In the audience, there was this one tall guy wearing an orange cap waving at him, more wildly than anybody else.J.Y. Park could not help but notice him, and his eyes widened in surprise once he discovered that the guy was RAIN.J.Y. Park smiled ear to ear, then passed his microphone to RAIN, the original singer.With his sweet singing voice, he sang his 2004 hit track, melting the hearts of J.Y. Park as well as the rest of concert-goers.Next to RAIN, there was Kim Tae-hee, who had covered herself with a mask and cap.While her husband sang 'I Do', Kim Tae-hee continued to laugh inside her mask; she covered her face with her hands as well, looking as if she felt shy.The couple definitely looked like they had a blast at the concert; it seemed like they chose the perfect way to end the year.Fans were just so happy to see the two stars having such a great time on their cute end-of-year date.(Credit= '봉자' '바디프랜드' YouTube)(SBS Star)